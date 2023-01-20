ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets’ rally not enough as woes continue without Kevin Durant in loss to Suns

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLjDE_0kL4oxj200

PHOENIX — Four games without Kevin Durant. Four defeats. And no end in sight.

A national television audience watched the Nets fall 117-112 to the Suns at the Footprint Center, digging themselves a Grand Canyon-sized hole that proved just too big for Kyrie Irving to dig them out of.

“Yeah, really unfortunate, our start. I was really looking forward to the challenge for this group to see how we responded after a loss in San Antonio,” Jacque Vaughn said. “We talked about each possession having a meaning and it carries value and what you’re asked upon as a teammate to do every single possession. … We didn’t come to play at the beginning of the game, for sure.”

After being a late scratch Tuesday with a sore calf, Irving was nearly a late-game hero Thursday with a stellar fourth quarter. He had 21 of his game-high 30 in the final period, when the Nets outscored Phoenix 38-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VN4ZR_0kL4oxj200
Kyrie Irving defends Mikal Bridges during the Nets’ loss to the Suns on Jan. 19.
Getty Images

But that shows just how bad the Nets were through the first three periods, trailing by as much as 24, and by 94-74 going into the fourth.

“We do want to have a consistent effort that we put forth,” Irving said. “So Jacque’s right; we put ourselves in a hole, we’re down 10, 12, we give the other team confidence and feel like they play a little bit more free. When we started locking in and come back, we can make anything happen. But sometimes the hole’s too big to come back from.”

Possibly having to shake off some rust early, Irving ended the third quarter with just nine points on 3-of-16 shooting and a team-worst minus-17 as his Nets trailed by 20. He erupted for 21 on 8-of-11 in the final period, but it was too late.

The Nets (27-17) fought, but too late.

“I think just a sense of urgency,” said Joe Harris, who had 16. “We were getting our [butts] kicked, so we were trying to come back and win the game.

General manager Sean Marks, who was on hand to watch, told TNT that it was “about how other guys respond without KD.” Marks also told the network that he felt this time minus Durant “is a great challenge for everyone on the Nets organization.” So far, consider the challenge unmet.

Much has been made about the way the Nets capitulated last season when Durant suffered a MCL injury, going 5-16 to tumble from second in the Eastern Conference all the way to eighth. There also has been much protestation from these Nets that they are different. But they already have fallen from second to fourth, six games behind Boston and just percentage points ahead of No. 5 seed Cleveland.

After briefly taking a 12-6 lead when Simmons found Royce O’Neale for a 3-pointer, the Nets was still clinging to a 19-18 edge after an Irving driving layup with 5:20 left in the first. It didn’t last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTEaS_0kL4oxj200
Deandre Ayton dunks during the Suns’ win over the Nets’ on Jan. 19.
USA TODAY Sports

The Nets promptly gave up a 12-2 run, with Cam Johnson — making his return after missing 37 consecutive games — capping it with a 3-pointer.

It left the Nets in a 30-21 hole with 2:36 remaining in the first. They showed a concerning lack of fight as the nine-point deficit just swelled to two dozen.

A Mikal Bridges and-one pushed the Phoenix lead to 81-57 with 7:13 to play in the third. Unable to slow Phoenix in their switching man, the Nets with a zone, and that — along with Irving — nearly stole one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7L7F_0kL4oxj200
Kyrie Irving shoots during the Nets’ loss to the Suns on Jan. 19.
AP

Irving found Nic Claxton (20 points, 11 boards) for a dunk to make it 103-98, and his floating bank shot pulled Brooklyn within 105-100 with 3:56 remaining.

Irving’s jumper 28 seconds later had Brooklyn down just 107-102. His step back 3 cut it to 113-110 with 11.5 ticks left in regulation, and the Suns’ Damion Lee missing one of two free throws gave the Nets a sliver of hope.

Claxton quickly dunked and Mikal Bridges (28 points) made just one of two again, leaving the Nets within 115-112. But Claxton got fouled and missed both with 6.6 seconds in regulation, and there would be no overtime.

Deandre Ayton scored 24 for the Suns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

What should the Knicks do at the NBA trade deadline?

Thanks to Jalen Brunson, a rejuvenated Julius Randle and a young corps of talented complementary players, the Knicks are in the hunt for a postseason berth (or a spot in the Play-In, at least). The competition in the Eastern Conference is fierce, however, and the Knicks have their share of weaknesses. That makes the trade deadline on Feb. 9 so pivotal. Rumors continue to swirl about dealing Cam Reddish, but it’s unlikely someone buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench would bring back a difference-maker. Team president Leon Rose does have a treasure trove of draft picks. Is there anyone on the market worth sending some of those picks out for now? Would someone like OG Anunoby light your fire? Or would the Knicks be wiser to play things conservatively and wait until there’s more player movement in the summer? Let us know what you would do in the comments section below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NBA predictions and picks Tuesday: Bulls vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Hornets

We finished one-for-three with our NBA predictions on Monday, cashing big-time on the Blazers but losing against the spread with the underdog Pistons and Hornets – both of whom fell flat against inconsistent but dangerous foes. We’re back to the well on Tuesday an underdog and a slight road favorite that deserves more respect against one of the coldest teams in the league. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM heading into the night’s action: Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday odds and...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Nets give Kevin Durant injury update with timeline still murky

Kevin Durant is “progressing well and as expected,” but the positive update from the Nets does not include a return date. Durant, two weeks after suffering an MCL sprain, will be re-evaluated in another two weeks, the Nets said Tuesday. Durant saw Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday, and the team said the doctor is “very pleased” with Durant’s recovery. Durant will continue to strengthen his right knee and begin running and on-court basketball activities this week after going down in Miami on Jan. 8. The Nets have gone 2-4 without the superstar, winning two straight to calm some nerves about their ability to survive without him. Last year, the Nets plummeted once Durant hurt his knee, which he said helped lead to his offseason trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Score $1,250 on Caesars for Lakers vs. Clippers

New York Post readers can get their hands on a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below for more information on how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before the Lakers vs. Clippers tonight, or use it on another sporting event. Caesars Promo Code Caesars Promo Code Ohio residents can claim an awesome offer from Caesars that allows new users to have $1500 in bet credits. Simply use promo code NYPBONUS1BET when signing up to get the bet credits. Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes The Caesars promo code NPBONUSFULL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $150 in betting credits for Lakers vs. Clippers

New York Post readers can take advantage of the promo code to make a $5 bet and get $150 in betting credits ahead of the Lakers and Clippers playing tonight in Los Angeles. This offer works for any sports market on FanDuel, so don’t be limited to Lakers-Clippers if you’re not interested in that game. Click the link below to learn more. FanDuel Promo Code FanDuel Ohio Promo Code FanDuel is live in Ohio and new customers can get $200 in betting credits when they sign up and bet $5 in the Buckeye State. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

2023 NBA MVP odds: Why Nikola Jokic is the favorite to three-peat

Nikola Jokic doesn’t have time for your “narrative” arguments against his quest for a third straight NBA MVP. He’s too busy putting up historic numbers that simply can’t be ignored. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps The two-time reigning award winner has once again seized the top spot on the MVP oddsboard, dealing as the odds-on favorite (-105) at BetMGM to win his third award in as many seasons. If that holds, he’d join Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68), and Larry Bird (1983-86) as the only players in NBA history to pull off...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

BetMGM Promo Code NPBONUS50: Snag bet insurance up to $1,000 for Celtics vs. Heat

New York Post readers can get a first bet insurance up to $1,000 and a $50 bonus after their first bet with BetMGM by using the bonus code NPBONUS50 when you sign up. Not interested in betting on the NBA tonight? Don’t worry, because this offer works for any sports market so you’re good to go! If you are interested in wagering on the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game tonight, click the button below to learn more about the offer from BetMGM. BetMGM bonus code BetMGM Ohio bonus code Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy