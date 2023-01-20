ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
Welcome to the brand-new News8000.com!

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Welcome to the new News8000.com!. Our updated site features the same great coverage you expect in a brand-new layout with much faster load times and more of the latest local news front and center. For those who plan their day around weather, we now have a...
