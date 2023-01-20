Read full article on original website
news8000.com
La Crosse School Board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, go to $60 million referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse School Board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School at Monday night's board meeting. La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel explained that the recommendation comes due to declining enrolment and the cost of maintaining those facilities. The building will close at the...
news8000.com
La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
news8000.com
Commander of La Crosse Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron gets Amelia Earhart Award
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Commander of the Civil Air Patrol's La Crosse Composite Squadron, Elijah Vieth, received the Amelia Earhart Award on Monday night. The award is the third highest cadet achievement award. Only around 15% of all cadets earn the award. The Earhart Award goes to cadets...
news8000.com
Welcome to the brand-new News8000.com!
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Welcome to the new News8000.com!. Our updated site features the same great coverage you expect in a brand-new layout with much faster load times and more of the latest local news front and center. For those who plan their day around weather, we now have a...
