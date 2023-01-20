ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dziezgowski's Game-Winner Snaps Bona's Nine-Game Losing Streak

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Maddie Dziezgowski was hidden in plain sight until the moment her team needed her the most.

After making three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game, she didn't make another shot until she knocked down the biggest one of the Bonnies' season to date.

With five seconds to go in the game, Dziezgowski got the ball near the 3-point line and made a contested long 2-point shot to put St. Bonaventure up by 1 to win the game 54-53 over Dayton.

Dziezgowski finished with 11 points as the Bonnies improved to 4-17 overall and 1-5 in the Atlantic 10. With the loss, Dayton fell to 3-14 overall and 2-4 in the A-10.

"Maddie is a fighter, no matter what it is," St. Bonaventure interim head coach Erica Morrow said. "She’s in a strenuous academic program. She comes every single day; she’s in the gym extra. She knows the scout; she’s holding her teammates accountable. She truly is one of our leaders. I knew if she got the shot up we had a chance, and ultimately, that’s all you want in these situations."

Despite shooting 35% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, Dayton was able to stay in the game with a dominant effort on the boards, out-rebounding St. Bonaventure 51-26.

The Bonnies were bolstered by a raucous crowd, most of whom were student-athletes from other university teams showing their support.

"It meant so much to see the emails going out, to see coaches coming in and offering their support," Morrow said. "To see everyone there — the community but mostly the St. Bonaventure family — was amazing. Those girls deserve to play in that atmosphere. They deserve to know that they matter and to know their hard work has been noticed."

St. Bonaventure shot 35% from the field and 29% from deep. Nadechka Laccen led the Bonnies with 14 points on 4-14 shooting.

The Bonnies' 54 points were the most they've scored in a game since their win against Niagara on Dec. 2 when they scored 61.

St. Bonaventure got off to a great start in front of the largest crowd of the season. Dziezgowski was on fire from the jump, nailing her three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the first quarter to give the Bonnies an 11-4 lead.

Dayton had issues generating offense against St. Bonaventure’s zone defense. Like the Bonnies this year, the Flyers were missing some open jump shots and were committing some unforced turnovers.

St. Bonaventure’s guards were able to get to the free-throw line in the first quarter. Breauna Ware and Laccen took a combined six free-throws and made all of them.

"We haven’t gotten the ball into the paint enough this year," Morrow said. "There was a lot of standing around; everyone’s looking at each other to do the work. In talking with the staff, coach Chad and coach Dee-Dee and I, we always played with the idea of going with two point guards. This just seemed like the right time."

After a banked-in 3-pointer from Laccen, the Bonnies led 18-11 after one quarter.

St. Bonaventure was able to take the lead for the entirety of the first quarter, something that has rarely happened this year.

The second quarter got off to a sloppy start, as both teams committed turnovers and fouls. The Bonnies only scored 5 points in the first five minutes of the second quarter off an and-one bucket from Ware and a layup from I’yanna Lops.

Dayton found some success in the second quarter pounding the paint. The Flyers looked to feed their forwards in the paint and found some success by either drawing fouls or getting layups.

A familiar cold spell hit St. Bonaventure at the end of the second quarter. The team struggled to find good shots as Dayton continued to use their size advantage inside to get layups. The Flyers tied the game at 25 with 30 seconds left before Lops put the Bonnies up with a jumper with six seconds left. St. Bonaventure led 27-25 at halftime. It was the team’s first halftime lead since the Buffalo game on Dec. 29.

The Bonnies shot 30% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. Dziezgowski led St. Bonaventure with nine points and Laccen had 7.

Dayton shot 33% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc in the first half.

Shooting was on display as the third quarter began. The Flyers made a 3-pointer and a jump shot, and the Bonnies responded with a Nikki Oppenheimer 3-pointer.

Transition play helped Dayton get the lead in the third quarter. St. Bonaventure’s lack of offensive production also played a role as the Bonnies had a scoreless drought of over three minutes in the middle of the third. The Flyers extended their lead to 39-32 during that time.

Layups and 3-pointers were the recipes for success at the end of the third quarter for Dayton. The Flyers led 44-37 at the end of the third quarter.

A great bounce pass in traffic from Oppenheimer to Taylor Napper led to a basket to open the fourth quarter.

Then back-to-back turnovers for St. Bonaventure hampered their efforts.

Three-pointers were falling from all over the place as Lops and Oppenheimer made back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 46-45 with just over seven minutes left. Dayton’s Sydney Freeman then hit a tough 3-pointer to push the lead to 4 and silence the crowd.

The Bonnies continued to attack the paint with mixed results. They scored inside to cut the deficit to 2, but Lops had a charge call go against her.

St. Bonaventure’s defense bent but did not break, despite Dayton’s rebounding advantage. This culminated in a driving layup by Laccen to tie the game at 51 with 2:42 left.

After an over-the-back call on the Flyers, Lops made a free-throw to give the Bonnies a 52-51 lead with less than two minutes left.

Lops then had her fourth block of the game on a Dayton shot.

After a missed layup by Dayton, it appeared that St. Bonaventure had the ball up and had a 1-point lead with 30 seconds left. However, the referees went to the monitor and changed the call, giving the ball back to Dayton.

It was not surprising to see Dayton go up 1 with an offensive rebound put back with 15.5 seconds left.

But Dziezgowski came through with the big shot, and on the next possession, Lops forced a turnover and was fouled, sealing the win.

"I’m a bit speechless," Morrow said. "It’s been a whirlwind. This week has been pretty up and down, but honestly I came into this game very calm, unusually calm because of how good the girls made me feel during the week. They were ultra-locked in scout. They were very energetic in practice. It was a new-found energy I saw in them. This one was completely their doing, I literally just stood on the sidelines and yelled."

Tiana Johnson was once again out with an injury.

The Bonnies are back home on Sunday against Rhode Island, which is in first place in the A-10. The game tips off at 1 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on WSBU 88.3 the Buzz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8g5n_0kL4mFOq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BYp7_0kL4mFOq00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Ridge Outshoots Montgomery, 71-63

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- In a game with a lot of good shooters performing at a high level for both teams, senior center Troy Barrett was a difference-maker for the Ridge boys basketball team. Both teams excelled in the open floor, both shot better than 54 percent, and both made eight 3-pointers. But Barrett's 23 points and eight rebounds, achieved with dominant low-post play, were things that Montgomery couldn't match as Ridge defeated the Cougars, 71-63, Tuesday night. Barrett stands about 6-foot-3, but he plays more like 6-foot-7 because he has mastered the old-school ability to play the low post in an age...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Gets by J.P. Stevens, 38-36

EDISON, NJ -- South Brunswick hung on to a narrow lead throughout a low-scoring fourth quarter and came away with a 38-36 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens Tuesday night. The Vikings took a two-point lead into the final quarter, then the two teams each scored just five points in the fourth quarter. But South Brunswick always led by at least a point. Bruce Muniz' driving basket just before the buzzer ended the third quarter broke a tie and gave South Brunswick a 33-31 lead. The Vikings (10-5) went more than five minutes of the fourth quarter without scoring, but J.P. Stevens had...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jamari Smith Leads Barnegat to 60-34 Victory Over Pinelands

BARNEGAT - Barnegat sprinted out to a 30-12 halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated Pinelands 60-34.  Jamari Smith led all scorers with 23 points, Shawn Javines added 17 and Cole Toddings hit for 12.  Gerald Newsome led Pinelands with nine points.  Pinelands (2-15) 7 5 9 13 34 Barnegat (6-10) 12 18 18 12 60   Player Stats Pinelands Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Gerald Newsome 1 2 1 2 9 0 0 0 0 Boaz Kilasi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ashish Gainder 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aiden Falduto 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Connor Bonicky 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Ty Kline 1 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 Matt Davis 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Josh Barongo 4 0 1 5 9 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 4 2 7 34 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 5 0 7 8 17 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 2 2 12 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 5 4 1 2 23 0 0 0 0 Totals: 19 4 10 12 60 0 0 0 0  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS Indoor Track: Girls Show Off Lightning Speed in 2nd Place Finish at County Championships

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School indoor track and field’s time at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday evening at the Bennett Complex in Toms River was well spent. The Chiefs’ Brook’Lyn Drakeford brought home a slew of gold medals as she won the county 55-meter dash in 7.29, the eighth-fastest time in the state this winter. That’s also a new personal record. Drakeford also ran a blazing 57.61 to win the 400m. Drakeford already owns a time of 56.51 from December which is New Jersey’s best time this year. She wasn’t done, as Drakeford won the 55m hurdles, too, in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Suspicious Death Reported in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Yorktown Police notified residents of a suspicious death in the area of 3270-3290 North Deerfield Avenue on Jan. 24 through a Nixle alert at 12:24 p.m. Police Chief Robert Noble told Yorktown News that a male subject in his 30s was found in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.   The advisory states that there is no identified danger to the residents, but police ask that the area be avoided for the next several hours.   Updates will be provided as more information is released. 
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lincoln Park Restoration Project Receives $3.55M in Federal Funding

NEWARK, NJ — The Lincoln Park restoration project is receiving an infusion of $3.55 million in funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved last year. “I am personally grateful for Senators (Cory) Booker and (Bob) Menendez’s commitment to Newark’s ongoing revitalization and redevelopment, and to our shared vision of ensuring that the City’s long-time population will still have a place as change occurs,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.  Booker and Menendez secured the funding for the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, which is overseeing the much-needed facelift to Lincoln Park, a National Historic Register landmark that has served a wide array of the city’s residents for...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wood-Ridge BOE Honors December's Students of the Month

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The Wood-Ridge Board of Education honored its December 2022 Students of the Month at its monthly meeting on Monday night in the high school auditorium. Each school administrator announced the student honorees from their building and posed with photos with the children for their parents. Catherine E. Doyle School presented by Keith Lisa, standing in for Lara Schmitt: Kindergarten - Stella Formisano Grade 1 - Jason Maroun Grade 2 - Damian DeMarco Grade 3 - Lidia Bazzarelli Wood-Ridge Intermediate School presented by Keith Lisa: Grade 4 - Christopher Kennedy Grade 5 - Isla Carter Grade 6 - Charles Cannizzaro Wood-Ridge Junior/Senior High School presented by Silvia Raguseo-Ruiz:: 7th- Jayden Orejuela 8th- Anna Bella Cappola  9th- Ava Lorenzo 10th- Adan Rodriquez  11th- Alana Ambrosio 12th- Luisa Rodriguez Suarez   
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Six Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 23

Six Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,091 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday 10 people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 5.4%, and the seven-day positivity rate was 9.3%.  In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 13.4%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.2%. Among the 1,291 people tested in the region on Sunday, 175 were positive 
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Barnegat Teen

BARNEGAT - Barnegat Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Angelica Santos-Escobar. Angelica left her residence in Barnegat on December 28 and may possibly be in the Philadelphia area. Please contact Detective Armstrong at 609-698-5000 ext. 226 or armstrong399@barnegatpolice.us with any information in regard to Angelica's location. Additional information is available at this missingkinds.org website.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Abandons Ross Street Redevelopment Plan

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Let’s call the whole thing off. That’s essentially what Mayor John McCormac says about a proposed four-story complex with 94 luxury apartments and a 300-space parking deck next door to the Ross Street Elementary School #11. McCormac sent a letter to the Ross Street school community and area residents saying: “We have concluded this project cannot be constructed without a significant negative impact … and therefore we are canceling plans to move this project forward.” “At the end of the day, we (are) just not comfortable with such a large residential structure and parking deck so close to Ross Street...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillsborough Sailor Aboard USS Nimitz Receives OPSHBX NJ Care Packages

ABOARD THE USS NIMITZ - Jared Burchette, a recent graduate of Hillsborough High School now serving as an Air Traffic Controller onboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier (CVN 68), has received a shipment of 100 personal care packages from volunteers at Operation Shoebox New Jersey. The care packages were assembled last month at a packing event hosted by OPSHBX NJ and the Rotary Club of Hillsborough at the HIllsborough YMCA on Dec. 10. Burchette extended his thanks to OPSHBX NJ on Facebook: "OC division received 100 boxes from Operation Shoebox New Jersey this past week. I remember working with this organization as young as 13...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge firefighters Snuff Avenel House Fire

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Firefighters made quick work of snuffing out a smokey fire at a Remsen Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers from the Avenel, Colonia, Iselin and Woodbridge fire companies were dispatched to 200 Remsen Avenue for a fire at the rear of a one-family home. Crews found a working fire at the back of house and its rear porch, quickly knocking it down to prevent it from spreading into the home, according to a social media post from the Avenel Fire Department. The cause of the fire is investigation by the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries were reported. Avenel’s post did not mention if the house was occupied when fire broke out. Firefighters performed overhaul operations and ventilated the structure before clearing out.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man, Brother Charged with Murder of Man Found Dead in His Apartment

TRENTON, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man and his brother have been arrested and charged in the murder of a man found dead in his Trenton apartment on Monday, January 16, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Onofri said that at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, City of Trenton police officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Williams, 29, on the living room floor of his apartment an apparent gunshot wound.  Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force (HTF) and the Trenton Police Department conducted a subsequent investigation that led to murder, burglary, and multiple weapons charges filed against Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton. In addition, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, Leon's brother, also now faces the same charges as an accomplice for transporting his brother to Williams’ residence. On Friday, January 20, both of the accused men were taken into custody at Leon Mack’s Hamilton residence by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, HTF and the Trenton Police. The County Prosecutor’s office has filed motions to detain both defendants pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Men Charged For Stealing $18K Worth of Jewelry in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a jewelry theft in Kendall Park last summer, according to authorities. Cristher Calderon-Losada, a 45-year-old male from Jackson Heights, NY, and Dario Jimenez-Castaneda, a 44-year-old male from Wantagh, NY, were charged in connection to the robbery, according to South Brunswick Police. The crime took place on August 19th, 2022, when a victim, who remains unidentified, visited a jewelry store in Iselin. They traveled on Route 27 and stopped at a pharmacy. Authorities believe the suspects inserted a tire-deflation device into the wheel of their vehicle. A picture...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Man Pleads Guilty to DWI and Fatal Collision

NEWTON, NJ—A Sparta man pled guilty to drunk driving and “death by auto” on January 11, in front of Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C at the Sussex County Courthouse. Atilla Princz, 42, is facing prison for after admitting he was driving while intoxicated after having several sangria drinks at Chalapa Grill restaurant in Lake Hopatcong on January 30, 2022.  He was speeding when he swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on Woodport Roach hitting Erin Moore head on, according to police.  Moore died in the crash. She was 41-years-old and left behind her husband Eddie and daughters Rylee and Mackenzie. Princz was evacuated by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center for the injuries he sustained in the crash. On January 11, Princz was sentenced for the DWI charge, which included four months of loss of license, nine months of interlock following the suspension, 12 hours of Intoxicated Driver Research Center and $690 in fines and fees. Princz’s sentencing hearing for the second degree death-by-auto charge is currently scheduled for Friday, March 24 at which time Prosecutors can recommend Princz receive several years in prison. Eddie Moore has filed a lawsuit against Princz and the Chalapa Grill. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the family.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ FamilyCare Now Provides Insurance Regardless of Immigration Status

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of January 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. This is a game changer and will be a tremendous help for many of our families,” said Mayor Venezia. “The Human Services Department often receives calls from people who need medical care but cannot access it, and now we can help these families sign up for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Police Looking for Chronic Costco Shoplifter

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is suspected of shoplifting from Costco on Centerton Road over the weekend — and it's not the first time the person is accused of stealing.  The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the suspect (pictured) entered Costco at about 9:26AM and loaded two Dyson vacuums and eight Roomba vacuums into a shopping cart. The individual passed all points of sale without paying for the items before they were confronted by Costco's loss prevention team, but was able to make off with two Roomba vacuums. According to the MLPD, the suspect then got into a black Lincoln MKX (pictured) and left the scene.  This is not the first time the individual in question is accused of stealing, as the person is a suspect in numerous other shoplifting incidents at Costcos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.  Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at (856) 234-1414, Ext. 1599.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy