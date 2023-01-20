Dziezgowski's Game-Winner Snaps Bona's Nine-Game Losing Streak

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Maddie Dziezgowski was hidden in plain sight until the moment her team needed her the most.

After making three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game, she didn't make another shot until she knocked down the biggest one of the Bonnies' season to date.

With five seconds to go in the game, Dziezgowski got the ball near the 3-point line and made a contested long 2-point shot to put St. Bonaventure up by 1 to win the game 54-53 over Dayton.

Dziezgowski finished with 11 points as the Bonnies improved to 4-17 overall and 1-5 in the Atlantic 10. With the loss, Dayton fell to 3-14 overall and 2-4 in the A-10.

"Maddie is a fighter, no matter what it is," St. Bonaventure interim head coach Erica Morrow said. "She’s in a strenuous academic program. She comes every single day; she’s in the gym extra. She knows the scout; she’s holding her teammates accountable. She truly is one of our leaders. I knew if she got the shot up we had a chance, and ultimately, that’s all you want in these situations."

Despite shooting 35% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, Dayton was able to stay in the game with a dominant effort on the boards, out-rebounding St. Bonaventure 51-26.

The Bonnies were bolstered by a raucous crowd, most of whom were student-athletes from other university teams showing their support.

"It meant so much to see the emails going out, to see coaches coming in and offering their support," Morrow said. "To see everyone there — the community but mostly the St. Bonaventure family — was amazing. Those girls deserve to play in that atmosphere. They deserve to know that they matter and to know their hard work has been noticed."

St. Bonaventure shot 35% from the field and 29% from deep. Nadechka Laccen led the Bonnies with 14 points on 4-14 shooting.

The Bonnies' 54 points were the most they've scored in a game since their win against Niagara on Dec. 2 when they scored 61.

St. Bonaventure got off to a great start in front of the largest crowd of the season. Dziezgowski was on fire from the jump, nailing her three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the first quarter to give the Bonnies an 11-4 lead.

Dayton had issues generating offense against St. Bonaventure’s zone defense. Like the Bonnies this year, the Flyers were missing some open jump shots and were committing some unforced turnovers.

St. Bonaventure’s guards were able to get to the free-throw line in the first quarter. Breauna Ware and Laccen took a combined six free-throws and made all of them.

"We haven’t gotten the ball into the paint enough this year," Morrow said. "There was a lot of standing around; everyone’s looking at each other to do the work. In talking with the staff, coach Chad and coach Dee-Dee and I, we always played with the idea of going with two point guards. This just seemed like the right time."

After a banked-in 3-pointer from Laccen, the Bonnies led 18-11 after one quarter.

St. Bonaventure was able to take the lead for the entirety of the first quarter, something that has rarely happened this year.

The second quarter got off to a sloppy start, as both teams committed turnovers and fouls. The Bonnies only scored 5 points in the first five minutes of the second quarter off an and-one bucket from Ware and a layup from I’yanna Lops.

Dayton found some success in the second quarter pounding the paint. The Flyers looked to feed their forwards in the paint and found some success by either drawing fouls or getting layups.

A familiar cold spell hit St. Bonaventure at the end of the second quarter. The team struggled to find good shots as Dayton continued to use their size advantage inside to get layups. The Flyers tied the game at 25 with 30 seconds left before Lops put the Bonnies up with a jumper with six seconds left. St. Bonaventure led 27-25 at halftime. It was the team’s first halftime lead since the Buffalo game on Dec. 29.

The Bonnies shot 30% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. Dziezgowski led St. Bonaventure with nine points and Laccen had 7.

Dayton shot 33% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc in the first half.

Shooting was on display as the third quarter began. The Flyers made a 3-pointer and a jump shot, and the Bonnies responded with a Nikki Oppenheimer 3-pointer.

Transition play helped Dayton get the lead in the third quarter. St. Bonaventure’s lack of offensive production also played a role as the Bonnies had a scoreless drought of over three minutes in the middle of the third. The Flyers extended their lead to 39-32 during that time.

Layups and 3-pointers were the recipes for success at the end of the third quarter for Dayton. The Flyers led 44-37 at the end of the third quarter.

A great bounce pass in traffic from Oppenheimer to Taylor Napper led to a basket to open the fourth quarter.

Then back-to-back turnovers for St. Bonaventure hampered their efforts.

Three-pointers were falling from all over the place as Lops and Oppenheimer made back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 46-45 with just over seven minutes left. Dayton’s Sydney Freeman then hit a tough 3-pointer to push the lead to 4 and silence the crowd.

The Bonnies continued to attack the paint with mixed results. They scored inside to cut the deficit to 2, but Lops had a charge call go against her.

St. Bonaventure’s defense bent but did not break, despite Dayton’s rebounding advantage. This culminated in a driving layup by Laccen to tie the game at 51 with 2:42 left.

After an over-the-back call on the Flyers, Lops made a free-throw to give the Bonnies a 52-51 lead with less than two minutes left.

Lops then had her fourth block of the game on a Dayton shot.

After a missed layup by Dayton, it appeared that St. Bonaventure had the ball up and had a 1-point lead with 30 seconds left. However, the referees went to the monitor and changed the call, giving the ball back to Dayton.

It was not surprising to see Dayton go up 1 with an offensive rebound put back with 15.5 seconds left.

But Dziezgowski came through with the big shot, and on the next possession, Lops forced a turnover and was fouled, sealing the win.

"I’m a bit speechless," Morrow said. "It’s been a whirlwind. This week has been pretty up and down, but honestly I came into this game very calm, unusually calm because of how good the girls made me feel during the week. They were ultra-locked in scout. They were very energetic in practice. It was a new-found energy I saw in them. This one was completely their doing, I literally just stood on the sidelines and yelled."

Tiana Johnson was once again out with an injury.

The Bonnies are back home on Sunday against Rhode Island, which is in first place in the A-10. The game tips off at 1 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on WSBU 88.3 the Buzz.







