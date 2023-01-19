Madison Hosino hits 100th career 3 as Northridge upsets Woods Cross, 43-34

Northridge logo

Senior guard Madison Hosino would much rather pass than shoot, her coach said.

Nevertheless, Hosino was more than happy to torch the defense on her own on Thursday to the tune of 20 points as Northridge girls basketball went on the road and upset Woods Cross, 43-34.

The Knights moved to 9-5 overall and improved to 3-0 in Region 5, while the Wildcats dropped to 10-4 and 1-2 in region play.

Despite Northridge coming in with fewer wins, the Knights opened the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed in the win. They led by as much as 18 when Hosino buried a 3-pointer as the third quarter ended.

“I’m all about that underdog mentality,” Northridge coach Chris Smith said. “Our team has the same thing. We gotta go and fight.”

Smith acknowledged the result of this game being quite the opposite from Northridge’s previous game when the Knights came back to win by 2 against Viewmont after being down, 20-3, to begin. After the Knights initial 9-0 run in the first quarter, they opened the second quarter outscoring Woods Cross, 10-3, before the Wildcats finally strung a few baskets together. Northridge led, 28-12 at the half.

Northridge led by double-digits for most of the game, and only at the end of the game, after a fourth-quarter rally sparked by a 7-0 Wildcat run, did Woods Cross get a pair of free throws from senior Kenna Cowley that brought it back within 10.

“Because of what we did early,” Smith said, “we were able to sustain through a run at the end of the game.”

Hosino, who averages 13.7 points per game for the Knights, hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season after failing to reach 10 points in each of the three games prior. She also notably hit her 100th career 3-pointer with her third of the game.

“(Hosino)’s just a great player,” Smith said. “She does a lot of things — she facilitates, she can score. She honestly would prefer to pass than to shoot … She’s got a really high basketball IQ. Her effort on both ends of the floor help us out all the time.”

Cowley and senior Calli Nelson each scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats.

Since starting the season 2-4, Northridge has won 7 of its last 8 games. The Knights will travel to face Box Elder on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Woods Cross will also go on the road on Tuesday to take on rival Bountiful.