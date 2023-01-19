ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LkoH_0kL4mBrw00
FILE — Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Northern Iowa Panthers guard Tywhon Pickford (3) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71. | Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

For the second straight season, Santa Clara defeated BYU at the Leavey Center. The Broncos (16-5, 4-2) beat the Cougars (14-8, 4-3) by one point last season and Thursday, they won 83-76.

  • BYU had no answers for Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice (23 points), Carlos Stewart (21 points) and Brandin Podziemski (17 points). Justice drilled 4 of 7 3-pointers.
  • BYU fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half — thanks in part to 10 turnovers over the first nine minutes — but battled back to take the lead, 35-34, early in the second half. Santa Clara wrested control of the game again in the final minutes.
  • BYU was led by Rudi Williams, who scored 24 off the bench. Spencer Johnson scored 17 and Dallin Hall added 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy