Winter Weather Advisory Includes Greater Olean Area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie and Wyoming counties. The advisory took effect at 1 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and winds gusts as high as 40 mph are expected.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commutes," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities."



