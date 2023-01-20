ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

When are Plainfield Zoning Board Meetings Held in 2023?

By Jennifer Popper
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment held its reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Wednesday where members voted to reinstall Alejandro Ruiz as chairman. Nancy Jordan was selected to act as vice chair, replacing Robert Graham, who is now a councilperson representing the First Ward.

The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., except in February when they will meet on the second Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 8
Wednesday, March 1
Wednesday, April 5
Wednesday, May 3
Wednesday, June 7
Wednesday, July 5
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Discussion prior to adjournment centered on moving the meetings to municipal court/council chambers at 325 Watchung Ave. There is a better audio set-up, it was noted, at the municipal court — it had been difficult to hear the board and speakers who came to the microphone at the PPAC — and the possibility of meetings being livestreamed on the PCTV YouTube channel was broached.

A decision was not finalized, but be sure to check the TAPinto Plainfield event calendar because all the details will be posted there once available.

