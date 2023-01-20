Southern Utah drills 20 three-pointers in 111-76 drubbing of New Mexico State

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KTSM) – Southern Utah knocked down a school-record 20 three-pointers on Thursday night en route to a 111-76 win over reeling New Mexico State.

The 111 points given up by the Aggies is the second-most allowed by NMSU in a conference game ever. The loss was NMSU’s seventh in a row, tying for the longest losing streak the Aggies have had since 2010-11.

New Mexico State is now 7-12, 0-7 in WAC play, their worst start to a conference season since 1954-55. Southern Utah improved to 14-6, 6-1 in the WAC with their second win over NMSU of the season.

Six players scored in double figures for the Thunderbirds, who led by 20 points at halftime and by as many as 37 points at one point late in the game.

Xavier Pinson led NMSU with 17 points, as the Aggies left the arena still looking for any kind of momentum during Greg Heiar’s tumultuous first season at the helm of the program.

They hit nothing but the bottom of the net,” Heiar said in his postgame radio comments. “They did a great job moving the ball. Sixteen (of Southern Utah’s 3-point attempts) in the first half were uncontested.

“This is unacceptable. We practice way harder than we played. … Based on the last three practices we had, I would have said I was confident coming into this game. … You are supposed to go to another level when the lights come on. For whatever reason, we are not and it’s disappointing.”

Aggies guard Anthony Roy scored eight points in 23 minutes on Thursday. Thursday was Roy’s first appearance in a road game since November. Roy is on probation through 2025 after he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in an Idaho court in a 2021 drug case.

Up next for New Mexico State is a date with Utah Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. in St. George. The Blazers are 9-10, 1-5 in WAC play.

