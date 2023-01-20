ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP grabs second straight win with 81-61 victory against FIU

By Sam Guzman, UTEP Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBymp_0kL4lv4D00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) men’s basketball strung together its first two game winning streak in Conference USA play this season after securing an 81-61 win over Florida International at the Don Haskins Center on Thursday.

UTEP put together one of their most complete performances of the season. UTEP shot 57.1% from the field. It marked the fourth time this season that UTEP shot at 50% or better from the floor. It was also the fourth time this season that UTEP put 80+ points in a game.

Shamar Givance recorded a double-double as he collected 15 points and 10 assists on the night. That was his third double-double of the season. Otis Frazier III tallied 15 points and six boards to lead the Miners in scoring. Calvin Solomon had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jamari Sibley contributed 10 points as well.

UTEP had a big advantage for points in the paint (40-22), points off turnovers (26-12) and second-chance points (17-5). The Orange and Blue forced 16 giveaways and came away with 12 offensive rebounds, with three by Frazier III. The Miners’ bench also outpaced FIU, 28-19.

“The two biggest keys tonight were turnovers and rebounding,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “We took care of the ball somewhat. We turned it over 14 times and turned them over 16 times, but we outscored them 26-12 in points off turnovers. The rebounding (35-19) with 12 offensive rebounds (was good). I’m proud of our guys and happy for them. Up and down the lineup we had guys playing really hard and playing together.”

FIU was paced by 18 points from Denver Jones, while Nick Guadarrama (12 points) and Dashon Gittons (11 points) also hit double figures.

UTEP now has its sights set on their next opponent. The Miners will take on No. 24 Florida Atlantic on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners will be welcoming a ranked opponent to the Don Haskins Center for the first time since 2014 and will be in search of their first victory in the Sun City against a top-25 foe since 2001.

“You hear a lot around town about scheduling and bringing in opponents. Well, here we go,” Golding said. “Saturday night, 7:00 p.m., We got a chance to pack this place, to get this thing rowdy, to bring this thing back to life. We have a hell of an opportunity, right? So our players need our fans. I need our fans, we need them.”

“We got tomorrow to prepare, just lock in and watch film on these guys,” UTEP guard Shamar Givance said. “Just treat it like every other game. You can’t just look just because they’re ranked. We’re just going to stay focused and just know that it’s a big game. We know we can take care of it. It is in the hands of anybody.”

UTEP and No. 24 FAU (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA) will square off on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time.  Tickets are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP men suffer 67-59 to No. 24 Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-9, 4-5 Conference USA) men’s basketball was handed a 67-59 loss by No. 24 Florida Atlantic (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA) at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. “I want to apologize to our crowd,” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding said postgame. “We did not give them a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women secure 79-78 overtime win against Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jazion Jackson scored a career-high 26 points as UTEP earned a split in its trip to the Sunshine State with a 79-78 overtime win at Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon. Jackson had a monster game for the Miners (13-5, 6-3 C-USA), going 11-of-21 from the floor with four steals and three assists. […]
EL PASO, TX
myaggienation.com

Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland

Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women aim to bounce back at Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team concludes action in the Sunshine State on Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Game time is slated for 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET in Boca Raton. The Miners (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) stormed back from a 17-point deficit in a tight 72-70 loss at FIU on Thursday, while the Owls (11-6, 4-4 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State celebrates bowl game victory with fans in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Plaza De Las Cruces in downtown Las Cruces to celebrate New Mexico State football’s bowl game victory with the team on Saturday. The celebration came almost a month after New Mexico State beat Bowling Green, 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State men drop eighth straight game after 89-76 loss to Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered an 89-76 loss to Utah Tech at Burns Arena on Saturday night. Utah Tech made 11 three-pointers in the game on 25 attempts. This was the second game in a row that New Mexico State’s opponent made at least ten three-pointers. The Aggies have […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State women take 58-50 win over Seattle U

SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball snapped their two-game losing streak after they grabbed a 58-50 win over Seattle U at Redhawk Center on Saturday. Molly Kaiser led the Aggies scoring efforts with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kaiser was the only player on NMSU to score double figures. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso County moves forward with effort to spur space industry in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved the legal documents that will allow it to form a spaceport development corporation in West Texas. The spaceport development corporation is expected to further synergize the aerospace research, manufacturing and space flight activity that is fast becoming an economic hallmark of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Licon Dairy prepare petting zoo for cold fronts in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming. Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast

Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy