Two missing Britons killed in Ukraine while evacuating citizens from Soledar
Foreign Office confirms Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, killed while carrying out humanitarian work at war’s frontline
Myhighplains.com
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his...
Myhighplains.com
Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses
LIMA, Peru (AP) — In less than two months, more than 50 people have died in Peru, largely protesters at the hands of police officers. And while a few international voices of concern have emerged, much of the regional and global community has largely remained silent. The silence comes...
