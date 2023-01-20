ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Myhighplains.com

Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his...
Myhighplains.com

Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In less than two months, more than 50 people have died in Peru, largely protesters at the hands of police officers. And while a few international voices of concern have emerged, much of the regional and global community has largely remained silent. The silence comes...

