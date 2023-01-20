Read full article on original website
Related
Two missing Britons killed in Ukraine while evacuating citizens from Soledar
Foreign Office confirms Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, killed while carrying out humanitarian work at war’s frontline
WETM
Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media workers were...
WETM
Ukraine war moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 90 seconds to midnight
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight. “We are really closer to that doomsday,” former...
WETM
Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws. The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.
Comments / 0