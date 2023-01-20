Ford is in the process of attempting to sell its production facility in Saarlouis, Germany. One of the significant headlines of yesterday’s news cycle was that Ford is planning to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe, mainly in Germany. And while the announcement from IG Metall, the German labor union that broke the news about the layoffs, primarily focused on the Ford facility in Cologne, it failed to mention Saarlouis, which Ford is looking to sell. According to information from the Wall Street Journal, Ford officials are meeting with BYD later this week, who may be looking to buy the plant for an undisclosed amount.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO