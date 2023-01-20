Read full article on original website
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
teslarati.com
Tesla Supercharger vigilante gets idle fee revenge on “EVholes” in China
Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream. For drivers who have been using EVs for a long time, the emergence of electric cars as popular forms of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the transition to sustainable transport is accelerating. The disadvantage is that rude and insensitive drivers now drive EVs as well.
teslarati.com
Lucid Motors follows Tesla price cuts, rolls out $7.5k discount for Air sedan leases
The price war that Tesla initiated when it lowered the prices of its entire S3XY lineup definitely seems to be affecting other automakers. Similar to other automakers such as Tesla, Lucid’s 2022 was quite challenging. The company reported that it was able to produce a total of 7,180 vehicles over the course of 2022. Full-year deliveries for the Lucid Air were posted at 4,369 units. For Q4, Lucid produced a total of 3,493 and delivered a total of 1,932 Lucid Air sedans.
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3, Model Y officially qualify for maximum subsidy in Germany
The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y officially qualify for the maximum subsidy across each trim level, qualifying the vehicles for up to €6,750 in discounts. Tesla vehicles had previously qualified for a reduced subsidy, but then its price increases essentially disqualified the vehicles from receiving any of the discounts, to begin with.
teslarati.com
Lightyear 0 production suspended, company turns focus to next-gen model
Lightyear, a leader in solar electric vehicles, has announced that it will be suspending the production of its first-generation car, the Lightyear 0, to focus on its net-gen affordable offering. Lightyear began production of the Lightyear 0 at the tail end of last year, and being the first solar-EV maker...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for lithium refining to be raised “dramatically”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that he does not believe a change in copper production is necessary to ensure that the sustainability movement continues its ramp. He did highlight, however, that lithium refining needs to increase by a substantial degree. On Sunday, Musk posted a response to Twitter account...
teslarati.com
Tesla owners request FSD subscription or free supercharging after missing out on discounts
Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. With one swift stroke, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders...
teslarati.com
Tesla price reductions are causing disruptions in the US auto industry: report
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has lowered prices on its entire Model S3XY lineup in the United States, with some vehicle variants receiving as much as 20% off their previous price. The strategy has had a ripple effect across the automobile industry, and it has put pressure on competitors in the EV sector.
teslarati.com
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
teslarati.com
Ford doubles down on EV strategy, looks to sell German production facility
Ford is in the process of attempting to sell its production facility in Saarlouis, Germany. One of the significant headlines of yesterday’s news cycle was that Ford is planning to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe, mainly in Germany. And while the announcement from IG Metall, the German labor union that broke the news about the layoffs, primarily focused on the Ford facility in Cologne, it failed to mention Saarlouis, which Ford is looking to sell. According to information from the Wall Street Journal, Ford officials are meeting with BYD later this week, who may be looking to buy the plant for an undisclosed amount.
teslarati.com
Tesla bull warns investors of potential dip after Q4 earnings
Longtime Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management (formerly Loup Ventures) is bullish on the electric vehicle maker, but he recently warned investors that TSLA shares could see a dip following the company’s Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call on Wednesday. Tesla shares have seen some recovery...
teslarati.com
Tesla Q4 Earnings is ‘one of the most important’ for Elon Musk and Co.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings call is being described as “one of the most important” for CEO Elon Musk and Co. by an analyst. Wedbush’s Dan Ives describes tomorrow’s earnings as crucial, especially based on Musk’s potential comments regarding 2023 delivery targets, automotive gross margins, and overall outlook for the company moving forward.
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’ will move Supercharger network to all-EV compatibility
Tesla leaked details of its ‘Magic Dock,’ which will move the Supercharger network closer to all-EV compatibility, in its Smartphone app over the weekend. Tesla holds a specific advantage over other electric vehicle companies, especially in the United States, through its Supercharger network. It is the largest collective EV charging network globally, with over 40,000 locations, all of which are utilized by Tesla vehicles. In the United States, it is exclusive to Tesla vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla reveals Cybertruck windshield details in patent
Tesla has revealed details surrounding the Cybertruck windshield in a patent that was obtained by the automaker just a few days ago. Tesla obtained a patent for “Automotive Glass Structure having feature lines and related methods of manufacture” on January 19. The company describes the glass in the patent:
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
