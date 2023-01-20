Read full article on original website
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
The newest series of hockey cards features Indigenous players at a time Native American and First Nations influences on the sport are receiving renewed attention
Julien BriseBois looks to work trade deadline magic for Lightning again
TAMPA — The Lightning’s search to be their best when it matters most — in the postseason — is a year-round process. But with the trade deadline (March 3) approaching, general manager Julien BriseBois’ search to upgrade the roster will intensify. As has been the...
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
