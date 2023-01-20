Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
msn.com
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage.
msn.com
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space. With the Dead Space remake set to launch on Jan. 27, promotional material for the upcoming game has started to ramp up. After a number of hints from leakers, Epic Games has rolled out a themed-quest pack featuring Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke.
msn.com
Uh, Earth’s Inner Core Just Stopped Spinning
Earth’s inner core’s spin has slowed and “paused.”. Scientists believe this happens roughly every seven decades as the core will then start spinning a different direction. A new study says there’s a direct connection between the inner core’s spin and life on Earth’s surface.
msn.com
The PS5’s Luxe New Controller Might Be A Game Changer (If You Can Afford It)
I’ve spent about a dozen hours playing games with the new DualSense Edge. At first, all the modular PlayStation 5 controller’s new bells and whistles feel extremely superfluous to me. I‘ve been playing video games on standard controllers all my life without issue, and even the settings the controller has doesn’t feel like it’s actually addressing issues I have in some games—like a lack of buttons for additional inputs or mapping button combinations for ease of use. But that all changes during a match of Overwatch 2.
Comments / 0