Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in 3-2 win over Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a “First Peoples Rookie Cards” set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not get this opportunity the first time around. It comes at a time when appreciation for Native American and First Nations influences in the sport is on the rise. “It’s kind of like somebody calling you 40 years after your 18th birthday and saying, ‘Hey, you’re turning 18,’” Nolan said. “It...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen scores 25 as Jazz beat Hornets, who make only 2 3s
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night. The Hornets made only two 3-pointers, both by Terry Rozier, the fewest by an NBA team this season. Charlotte had 16 attempts beyond the arc, shooting 12.5%, while the Jazz made 16 of 40. The previous low for Charlotte this season was five 3s, most recently on Dec. 3 at Milwaukee.
Citrus County Chronicle
Durant's knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant's recovery from a sprained ligament in his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
Citrus County Chronicle
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
