ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga gets back to form, beat Saint Mary’s 82-57

After a down-to-the-wire battle in Stockton against Pacific, the Zags looked to get back on track against the Gaels, eventually winning 82-57. In large part due to the interior dominance of Yvonne Ejim, that return to form happened almost immediately. Ejim scored 10 points in the first quarter, shooting a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy