FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
KREM
Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga gets back to form, beat Saint Mary’s 82-57
After a down-to-the-wire battle in Stockton against Pacific, the Zags looked to get back on track against the Gaels, eventually winning 82-57. In large part due to the interior dominance of Yvonne Ejim, that return to form happened almost immediately. Ejim scored 10 points in the first quarter, shooting a...
Former Zag Robert Sacre hired as head boys basketball coach at Pauline Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pauline Flett Middle School is one of the two newest middle schools in Spokane. On top of building the new school and facilities, coaches are needed for the new athletic teams. Flett was lucky enough to have a former Gonzaga basketball player already on staff as...
realdawghuskies.com
Trip Report: Former 4-Star USC Commit on Washington Visit, “I’ve never seen anything like it,”
4-star California cornerback Jett White had been committed to USC since September 25 of 2021 but decided to retract his pledge two weeks ago. This past weekend the 2025 4-star cornerback took a visit to the University of Washington along with his California Power 7-on-7 team. His sophomore season didn’t...
‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
Spokane woman arrested, charged with domestic terrorism in relation to Atlanta protests
ATLANTA — Six people were arrested Saturday night when protests over the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center turned violent in Downtown Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police Department confirmed that five of the six people were arrested were from out of state. One person that was...
