Pakistan’s premier apologizes to nation for power outage
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday apologized to the nation for a major, daylong power outage that disrupted normal life across the country and drew criticism from millions who were left without electricity amid the harsh winter weather. Monday’s blackout engulfed schools, factories and shops, and...
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A Tanzanian cargo ship sank Tuesday in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers.
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (29), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0, ret. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Women’s Singles. Quarterfinals. Elena Rybakina (22),...
60 of the Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal have handed to relatives the bodies of 60 of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week, the airline said. Rescuers were still searching for two bodies at the site where a Yeti Airlines flight with 72 on board crashed on Jan. 15 at the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.
