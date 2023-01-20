ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, followed by clouds, chilly and some mountain snowfall

Hope you're having a nice weekend, Central Oregon!. Saturday dawned cold, a bit blustery and best of all -- sunny, with scattered clouds. But it turned mostly cloudy by afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow is expected for a time Saturday evening, but Sunday promises to be sunny,...
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
Mostly sunny; average highs and lows

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, cold night, we will see a few thin clouds push through the region. Under mostly sunny skies, our daytime highs will warm to around our average of 45 degrees. Light and variable breezes will take on a southerly motion and stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will stay light out of the south tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

