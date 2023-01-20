Read full article on original website
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan island, quickly shift to eating sea otters, OSU researchers find
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plummet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
