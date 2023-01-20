PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge says she won’t compel Scottsdale to resume an arrangement that allowed residents of a neighboring community to get their water from a city standpipe. Maricopa County Judge Joan Sinclair says the flap isn’t the court’s concern. Sinclair wrote in an order released this week that people living in the Rio Verde Foothills have not showed the city caused them irreparable harm and said community residents can obtain their water elsewhere. Sinclair says the court appreciates the difficulties that come with allocating dwindling water resources but cannot make water policy decisions that government officials should make.

