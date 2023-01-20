ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

wcn247.com

Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The performances will air on Fox. Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which stars Quinta Bronson. Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language.
GLENDALE, AZ
wcn247.com

Arizona judge won't compel Scottsdale to share water

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge says she won’t compel Scottsdale to resume an arrangement that allowed residents of a neighboring community to get their water from a city standpipe. Maricopa County Judge Joan Sinclair says the flap isn’t the court’s concern. Sinclair wrote in an order released this week that people living in the Rio Verde Foothills have not showed the city caused them irreparable harm and said community residents can obtain their water elsewhere. Sinclair says the court appreciates the difficulties that come with allocating dwindling water resources but cannot make water policy decisions that government officials should make.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wcn247.com

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California say they have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for 75-year-old Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, on Mt. Baldy, who was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mt. Baldy. The sheriff’s department says rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands over the weekend.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wcn247.com

KBI: Man shot by deputies was suspect in Arizona killings

Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say in a news release that 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone's vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized.
PHOENIX, AZ

