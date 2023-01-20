Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by Armenia and...
KRQE News 13
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
KRQE News 13
Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid ‘destroyed’ relations
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other’s countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d’affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of...
