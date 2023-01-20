Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Agricultural Dealer Relocates and Opens in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County and it just opened this week. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience combined in the industry.
columbusnavigator.com
New Renderings: Intel’s Semiconductor Campus In New Albany Gets A New Name
Intel’s new chip factory complex in Licking County officially has a name. The $20 billion investment by Intel will be known as ‘Ohio One’. The semiconductor campus will help boost the growing demand for advanced semiconductors around the world. This is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Winter months offer some of best chances to spot Ohio’s bald eagles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the great wildlife success stories in recent years is the increasing population of bald eagles in Ohio and across the nation. Once endangered, bald eagles are now considered common in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there were an estimated 824...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Proposals Heard For 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting seasons....
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Patrol Looking For Those Ready To Build Tomorrow
Bowling Green – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Ohio?
Les Wexner and his family are some of the wealthiest people in the state of Ohio. Les Wexner is a businessman and philanthropist known for his success in the retail industry. He is the founder and former chairman of L Brands, a retail company that owns several well-known brands such as Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, PINK, and La Senza.
Ohio bans invasive species of pear tree
OHIO — Ohio this month became the first state to ban the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, also known as Bradford pear trees. It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant the trees in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace
A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
