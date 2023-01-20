Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Celsius Proposes Restructuring to Offer One-Time ‘Meaningful Recovery’ Payout for Most Creditors
Lawyers for Celsius Network said Tuesday that the bankrupt crypto lender is planning to reinvent itself as a new, publicly traded "recovery corporation" in order to exit the bankruptcy process – something it said could happen in "months."
CoinDesk
Lawyers for Genesis and Its Creditors Are ‘Optimistic’ for a Quick Resolution to Bankruptcy Woes
Lawyers for Genesis Global told a federal bankruptcy court in New York City on Monday that they've been working with creditors' representatives and the U.S. Trustee's Office "around the clock" for the past two months in order to reach a "consensual resolution" with the embattled company's creditors.
CoinDesk
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares
Cité Gestion, an independent Swiss private bank founded in 2009, is using Taurus technology to tokenize its own shares as the bank delves deeper into blockchain technology. The move will be the first...
CoinDesk
A Dive Into 0xd62, a Genesis OTC Wallet That’s Moving Money
A key crypto wallet at Genesis Global Trading moved a substantial amount of ether (ETH) around the same time the trading firm's sibling filed for bankruptcy protection last week. The over-the-counter trading desk's...
CoinDesk
NFT Management Application Floor Acquires Data Platform WGMI.io
Non-fungible token (NFT) management application Floor has acquired WGMI.io, an NFT data platform, the company said Monday. Floor, which allows traders to view and manage their portfolio of NFTs, will soon give users a...
CoinDesk
Binance Says Signature Bank Won’t Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K
Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than $100,000 for crypto exchange customers, according to a statement from exchange giant Binance. Binance said in the statement emailed to CoinDesk that Signature had told...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Trading Volume Increases in January While Other Exchanges See Declines: JPMorgan
Trading volume on Coinbase picked up in the early weeks of 2023, while other exchanges saw continuing declines, analysts at JPMorgan found, a sign that Coinbase's reputation as a trustworthy exchange is paying off after the collapse of rival exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Taps Crypto Trading Firm FalconX for Digital Assets Indexes
Wilshire, a private investment management firm, tapped crypto trading firm FalconX to provide digital asset indexes for its institutional clients. The two firms will work together on a set of single-coin, multicoin and thematic...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Gemini Cutting Another 10% of Staff: Report
In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini is shedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed byThe Information. Gemini has been swept up in...
CoinDesk
Ether Turns Deflationary Again, Led by Spike in NFT Sales
Ether has become deflationary again amid this year's market rebound. Data from ultrasound.money shows ether's net issuance, or the annualized inflation rate, has dropped to -0.07%, meaning the volume of ether being burnt is outpacing the amount that is being minted.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges Past $23K Before Retreating
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin continued its 2023 surge, jumping past $23,000 for the first time since August before retreating to trade at about $22,750. Insights: Microsoft effectively exited the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Movement Stalls
Bitcoin and ether's trading range has begun to narrow as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization look to establish new areas of support. Following last week's 8% and 5% gains, BTC and ETH's price movement has yet to exceed a percentage point over the past four days.
CoinDesk
In Wake of FTX, New York Reminds Crypto Firms to Segregate Customer Funds
New York's top financial regulator on Monday publishedguidance for crypto companies to improve customer protection in the event of insolvency or a similar proceeding – including a requirement for firms to keep customer funds separate.
CoinDesk
Web3 Social Wallet Tribes Launches With $3.3M in Funding
Tribes, a new Web3-native messaging and group wallet app, has raised $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The fundraising closed in October, Tribes...
CoinDesk
MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation
The European Union's sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
How recession worries might be changing consumer spending habits
Consumer spending in the U.S. was high in 2022. Stimulus-boosted savings accounts aren’t gone yet but consumers are saving less now and may be finally curbing their record spending habits.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's on a Tear, Up 30% in 2 Weeks
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Bitcoin continues to gain...
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%
REDMOND, Washington (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Excluding one-time items, the company based...
CoinDesk
Crypto Recovery Specialist Asset Reality Raises $4.91M to Hire Engineers, Expand Ops
London-basedAsset Reality has raised $4.91 million in seed money to build a full service solution for crypto asset recovery, according to a press release provided exclusively to CoinDesk. The fundraising was led by Framework...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Jumps to $23K, Looks Bullish as Miner Sales Hit Three-Year Low
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground as miners scale back sales of mined cryptocurrency. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose past $23,000 early Tuesday, amounting to a 30% rally in two weeks, according...
