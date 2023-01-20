ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CoinDesk

Lawyers for Genesis and Its Creditors Are ‘Optimistic’ for a Quick Resolution to Bankruptcy Woes

Lawyers for Genesis Global told a federal bankruptcy court in New York City on Monday that they've been working with creditors' representatives and the U.S. Trustee's Office "around the clock" for the past two months in order to reach a "consensual resolution" with the embattled company's creditors.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

A Dive Into 0xd62, a Genesis OTC Wallet That’s Moving Money

A key crypto wallet at Genesis Global Trading moved a substantial amount of ether (ETH) around the same time the trading firm's sibling filed for bankruptcy protection last week. The over-the-counter trading desk's...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

NFT Management Application Floor Acquires Data Platform WGMI.io

Non-fungible token (NFT) management application Floor has acquired WGMI.io, an NFT data platform, the company said Monday. Floor, which allows traders to view and manage their portfolio of NFTs, will soon give users a...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Gemini Cutting Another 10% of Staff: Report

In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini is shedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed byThe Information. Gemini has been swept up in...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Ether Turns Deflationary Again, Led by Spike in NFT Sales

Ether has become deflationary again amid this year's market rebound. Data from ultrasound.money shows ether's net issuance, or the annualized inflation rate, has dropped to -0.07%, meaning the volume of ether being burnt is outpacing the amount that is being minted.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges Past $23K Before Retreating

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin continued its 2023 surge, jumping past $23,000 for the first time since August before retreating to trade at about $22,750. Insights: Microsoft effectively exited the...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Movement Stalls

Bitcoin and ether's trading range has begun to narrow as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization look to establish new areas of support. Following last week's 8% and 5% gains, BTC and ETH's price movement has yet to exceed a percentage point over the past four days.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

In Wake of FTX, New York Reminds Crypto Firms to Segregate Customer Funds

New York's top financial regulator on Monday publishedguidance for crypto companies to improve customer protection in the event of insolvency or a similar proceeding – including a requirement for firms to keep customer funds separate.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Web3 Social Wallet Tribes Launches With $3.3M in Funding

Tribes, a new Web3-native messaging and group wallet app, has raised $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The fundraising closed in October, Tribes...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation

The European Union's sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's on a Tear, Up 30% in 2 Weeks

This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Bitcoin continues to gain...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Jumps to $23K, Looks Bullish as Miner Sales Hit Three-Year Low

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground as miners scale back sales of mined cryptocurrency. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose past $23,000 early Tuesday, amounting to a 30% rally in two weeks, according...
AUSTIN, TX

