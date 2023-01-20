ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

ocsportszone.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Big second half lifts Cypress past Tustin in afternoon Empire League battle

Mickey Kadowaki brings the ball up for Cypress as Tustin’s Eli Nyeazi defends Saturday. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Tustin 57-52 in a rare Saturday afternoon Empire League game at Tustin that had lots of post-season implications.
TUSTIN, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Mater Dei notches victory over Crean Lutheran at State Preview Classic

Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran and Owen Verna of Mater Dei battle for the ball Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team overcame a five-point first quarter deficit to defeat Crean Lutheran 88-65 in the State Preview Classic Saturday at Colony High School.
SANTA ANA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA

Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Photo gallery: how the Monterey Park shooting unfolded

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship

Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market

This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
FULLERTON, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Bravo to new Estrada’s Cafe

Considering what’s happening in the restaurant industry with the rise of fast-and-casual eateries and fast-food drive-throughs, it takes some guts and a better product to open a traditional sit-down restaurant. Which brings us to Estrada’s Cafe, located in West Garden Grove on Valley View Street at Cerulean Avenue. Located...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
okcheartandsoul.com

Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search

The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
LOS ANGELES, CA

