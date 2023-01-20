Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
ocsportszone.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Big second half lifts Cypress past Tustin in afternoon Empire League battle
Mickey Kadowaki brings the ball up for Cypress as Tustin’s Eli Nyeazi defends Saturday. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Tustin 57-52 in a rare Saturday afternoon Empire League game at Tustin that had lots of post-season implications.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Mater Dei notches victory over Crean Lutheran at State Preview Classic
Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran and Owen Verna of Mater Dei battle for the ball Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team overcame a five-point first quarter deficit to defeat Crean Lutheran 88-65 in the State Preview Classic Saturday at Colony High School.
Los Angeles Angels No Longer For Sale; Is Another Land Sale Proposal Coming to Anaheim?
Los Angeles Angels Baseball owner Arte Moreno announced in a statement today that he will no longer consider selling the major league team months after an FBI corruption probe in Anaheim killed $150 million Angel Stadium land sale. Since August, Moreno had been looking to sell the team. This came...
‘Restaurant Row’: Belmont Shore embraces new post-pandemic identity
Second Street is entering a new era, especially for dining. From South of Nick's to Dave’s Hot Chicken, several eateries will join a handful of other newly opened establishments in 2023. The post ‘Restaurant Row’: Belmont Shore embraces new post-pandemic identity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA
Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
KTLA.com
Photo gallery: how the Monterey Park shooting unfolded
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.
oc-breeze.com
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Orange County 2023
Enjoy special prix-fixe dinners at these O.C. restaurants. The post Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Orange County 2023 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
orangecountytribune.com
Bravo to new Estrada’s Cafe
Considering what’s happening in the restaurant industry with the rise of fast-and-casual eateries and fast-food drive-throughs, it takes some guts and a better product to open a traditional sit-down restaurant. Which brings us to Estrada’s Cafe, located in West Garden Grove on Valley View Street at Cerulean Avenue. Located...
spectrumnews1.com
In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
okcheartandsoul.com
Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
