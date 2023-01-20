ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Another special meeting: Anchorage Assembly to act Friday on allegations against Mayor Dave Bronson

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arcwK_0kL4fB7P00

On Thursday, the Anchorage Assembly consulted with its legal counsel in executive session on the scope of its power to respond to allegations made by former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski in her wrongful termination claim against Mayor Dave Bronson. During a Friday meeting, the Assembly will vote on what actions it may take against the mayor.

Later in the meeting the Assembly introduced three items for consideration at the Friday special meeting, which is scheduled for 3-5 pm at City Hall, Suite 155. The text of those ordinances is at this link.

Proposed Emergency Ordinances

– The Emergency ordinance on Boards and Commissions addresses the inability of some boards and commissions to meet quorum by extending the membership for those members whose term expired October 14, 2022 and have not yet been replaced by an additional 60 days to April 12, 2023 or until a new appointment is confirmed to a member’s designated seat, whichever occurs first.

– The emergency ordinance regarding the Office of the Ombudsman proposes to clarify the authority of the office to investigate personnel matters within the Municipality.

– The emergency ordinance regarding contract oversight and reporting requires the Assembly to approve contracts at a lower monetary threshold than is currently in ordinance. It requires more detailed reporting of contracts awarded and municipal spending.

“The letter from former Municipal Manager Demboski is now in the public record,” said Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance. “The statement contains very serious allegations of mismanagement of municipal resources, so Assembly leadership is taking steps to protect those resources. We are focused on good governance and intend to strengthen the code.”

Emergency ordinances would be in effect for 60 days. Meanwhile, the Assembly may be considering impeachment of the mayor, as it granted itself that authority in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

