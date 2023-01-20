Boswell invites military children to state Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers promises to cut taxes and to compromise with Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature in order to increase funding for schools and local governments, according to excerpts from his State of the State speech released ahead of its delivery Tuesday. Evers is delivering his fifth State of the State speech and the first of his second term on Tuesday night during a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly. Evers, in excerpts of his speech released ahead of its delivery, vows to follow through on his promises to tap the state’s record-high projected budget surplus of nearly $7 billion to increase funding for K-12 schools, cut taxes for the middle class and get more money to Wisconsin’s counties, cities, towns and villages. “The bottom line for me has always been making sure our communities have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike,” Evers said in the excerpts. “But there are a lot of different ways we can find compromise to achieve that goal, and together we will.”

