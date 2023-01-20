Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor
GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
Mount Vernon News
HVAC Student Training Laboratory Project
The Knox County Career Center Board of Education is accepting qualifications from design professionals to provide design services for a HVAC Student Training Laboratory Project. The Project is anticipated to include the design and construction administration for a new HVAC. student training laboratory at Knox County Career Center. Interested firms...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Mount Vernon News
Library offers creative writing groups for teens, adults
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County resumed its Teen Writing program and #KnoxWrites revision workshops this week. The program for teens is open to aspiring writers ages 12-18, and meets from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Solarium at the Main Library. Each week, teens will gather to write poetry and prose, with library intern Janein Brookes leading the workshop in collaboration with Development and Writing Program Manager Jamie Lyn Smith-Fletcher. Snacks, swag and supplies are provided, and no registration is required. The Teen Writing program runs through April 27 and welcomes young creatives of all backgrounds and interests.
Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Purchases 40 Acres of Land at Glaciers Park
Fairfield County – 40 acres of land is in transition to be a new public land use from the Fairfield county park district. On December 13, 2022, Joyce Hague and David Hague of The Bill and Joyce Hague Foundation presented a check for $ 160,000.00 to Marcey Shafer, Director of Fairfield County Park District. Those monies will go to purchase two sections of Two Glaciers park in Madison township.
Mount Vernon News
UPDATE: OSHP investigates fatal crash in Liberty Township
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m. The crash occurred on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township, Knox County. Benjamin Harry, age 17,...
Gahanna man receives transplant using own stem cells
GAHANNA, Ohio — Marc Howard still does not like needles. And that’s saying a lot given how many he’s had to face in the past couple of years. He’s been dealing with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in the plasma cells. He’s been taking medication and going through chemotherapy. But what he needed was a stem cell transplant.
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County receives almost $1 million in grants from state
According to a post from the Morrow County Commissioner’s Facebook page, on December 16, 2022, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $88 million in grants, in support of 123 projects, for local communities as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. Morrow County was awarded...
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
Mount Vernon News
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!
Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, the first big snow of 2023 arrived. It’s been almost a full month since central Ohio’s last significant snowfall which was a snow and ice storm over Christmas weekend that caused hazardous conditions and cancellations. People in Delaware County, where there is a Level 1 snow emergency, were expecting […]
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
Delaware Gazette
City to demolish houses
SUNBURY — Neighboring houses are going to be torn down to make way for new city facilities. The houses are at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St., within view of the Sunbury Municipal Building, 9 E. Granville St. The City of Sunbury website posted last week a bid request...
Mount Vernon News
Legislation passed by Fredericktown Village Council
The following legislation was passed by Fredericktown Village Council on January 16, 2023, approved by Mayor Jerry Day, attested by Suzan Graves. The legislation is on file in the Fredericktown Municipal Building, 2 E. Sandusky St., Fredericktown, Ohio for public inspection. RESOLUTION NO. 2022-45 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A COMPLETE STREETS...
Comments / 0