MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County resumed its Teen Writing program and #KnoxWrites revision workshops this week. The program for teens is open to aspiring writers ages 12-18, and meets from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Solarium at the Main Library. Each week, teens will gather to write poetry and prose, with library intern Janein Brookes leading the workshop in collaboration with Development and Writing Program Manager Jamie Lyn Smith-Fletcher. Snacks, swag and supplies are provided, and no registration is required. The Teen Writing program runs through April 27 and welcomes young creatives of all backgrounds and interests.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO