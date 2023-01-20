Read full article on original website
CBS News
West Sacramento man facing charges of second-degree murder in connection to fentanyl overdose in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS - A man has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after he allegedly sold a counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl to someone who took it and died. According, to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in May, 2022, the victim took a counterfeit pill that she believed to be authentic, but in reality, it contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. She died as a result. The suspect was initially arrested the day after the fatal overdose at his West Sacramento home. There, investigators allegedly found 5,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, cocaine, and short-barreled rifle, which is illegal to possess.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
CBS News
San Andreas man dies in rollover crash near Calaveras High School
SAN ANDREAS — A driver was pronounced dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash in the San Andreas area, authorities said Monday afternoon. It happened at around 4:15 a.m. along Gold Strike Road behind Calaveras High School. The crash did not impact the school. The...
CBS News
Convicted "coyote" caught in Yolo County sentenced to 12 months in prison
SACRAMENTO - A convicted human smuggler, otherwise known as a "coyote", was sentenced to 12 months in prison for unlawful transportation of noncitizens in the United States. The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment.
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 women dead in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said. On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.
Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect
SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.
Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
Northbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit all clear after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caltrans gave the all clear for northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed near Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
KCRA.com
Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says
The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
kion546.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
