CNBC

Verizon CEO on earnings and 2023 outlook

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss Verizon's stock performance after the company's earnings results. The company posted mixed results for the 2022 fourth quarter.
CNBC

Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Brad Zelnick

Brad Zelnick, analyst at Deutsche Bank, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss his thoughts on Salesforce after activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly taken a huge stake in the stock. He also breaks down Microsoft announcing a new multibillion-dollar investment with OpenAI.
CNBC

Singapore’s 15 fastest-growing jobs for 2023, according to LinkedIn

Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Google executives defend layoffs in town hall. The FDA lays out a road map for annual Covid vaccines. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Staying in the green. Lackluster earnings? Economic indicators pointing...
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
CNBC

Aramco-backed fintech opens bank branch in London to help Muslims invest

Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
CNBC

NYSE says trading issue that led to dozens of stocks being halted has been resolved

Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
CNBC

When it comes to the energy transition, one analyst sees the market making a big mistake

The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...

