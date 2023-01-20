Read full article on original website
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Todd Gordon on Big Tech earnings
Todd Gordon, New Age Wealth Advisors joins 'Tech Check' to discuss the communication services trade and why it isn't overbought. Todd also discusses Microsoft and the earnings on deck for the company.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite
Ark Innovation ETF has slid 47% during the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.
Verizon CEO on earnings and 2023 outlook
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss Verizon's stock performance after the company's earnings results. The company posted mixed results for the 2022 fourth quarter.
Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Larry Culp on fourth-quarter earnings
Larry Culp, GE Chairman and CEO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's Q4 2022 results that beat on earnings and revenue. Larry also discusses GE's outlook on aerospace and energy.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Industrials, Salesforce activists, semis
1. Stocks on offense. Or has speculation taken over just like two years ago? Anniversary this week of January 2021 epic short-squeeze of. (GME). Don't be fooled by tech sideshow, as I wrote Sunday in my weekly commentary. The. dropped for the first week in three. I like industrials. 2....
Watch CNBC's full interview with Brad Zelnick
Brad Zelnick, analyst at Deutsche Bank, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss his thoughts on Salesforce after activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly taken a huge stake in the stock. He also breaks down Microsoft announcing a new multibillion-dollar investment with OpenAI.
Several stocks halted due to 'exchange-related issue'
Trading in dozens of stocks on the NYSE was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. CNBC's Bob Pisani has the detail.
Google CEO defends job cuts in animated town hall as employees demand clarity on process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
Singapore’s 15 fastest-growing jobs for 2023, according to LinkedIn
Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Google executives defend layoffs in town hall. The FDA lays out a road map for annual Covid vaccines. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Staying in the green. Lackluster earnings? Economic indicators pointing...
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
DOJ files second antitrust suit against Google, seeks to break up its ad business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration and seeks to break up Google's online advertising business. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division...
Aramco-backed fintech opens bank branch in London to help Muslims invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
NYSE says trading issue that led to dozens of stocks being halted has been resolved
Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Verizon, Lululemon and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — The meme stock gained 5.78%, building on its dramatic start to the year, even as the retailer warns of a potential bankruptcy. Year to date, Bed Bath & Beyond shares are up 17.1%. — The ride-sharing stock gained 3.4% following...
When it comes to the energy transition, one analyst sees the market making a big mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
