(Seguin) — The Max Starcke Park Golf Course is slated to eventually undergo a total overhaul. The Seguin City Council has taken another step toward that major renovation plan, which will see the golf course close for months. The council last week agreed to hire Ross Golf Design to handle the architectural designs for the updated course, and to oversee the construction that will be needed in Starcke Park.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO