Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
seguintoday.com
City chooses architect for MAJOR renovation of Starcke Park Golf Course
(Seguin) — The Max Starcke Park Golf Course is slated to eventually undergo a total overhaul. The Seguin City Council has taken another step toward that major renovation plan, which will see the golf course close for months. The council last week agreed to hire Ross Golf Design to handle the architectural designs for the updated course, and to oversee the construction that will be needed in Starcke Park.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
diply.com
Morgan's Wonderland: The Theme Park Designed For People With Disabilities
Theme parks have been around the world for a long time, they are a lot of fun, and they are known for being a place where you can create thousands of memories. However, they are not particularly inclusive. Gordon Hartman Built A Park For His Daughter. https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1 | https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1. Gordon...
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
seguintoday.com
Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher
Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher born in Tardea Hills TX to Gilbert Schwab and Pauline Krueger. On August 1, 1937. Irene passed away January 21, 2023 at 85 years of age in Seguin Texas. Visitation will be Friday January 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
seguintoday.com
Edna Juanita “Nita” Henry
Edna Juanita “Nita” Henry, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on January, 20, 2023. Edna was born on November 12, 1936 in Freer, Texas to Joseph William Butler and Mabel Ethel (Teague). Edna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland J. Henry Sr. (RJ); brothers J.C....
KTSA
Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
Bone marrow drive held for military wife with cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A bone marrow registry was held Sunday for the wife of an Air Force Major stationed here in San Antonio. Karina Hernandez, a nurse at BAMC, mother and wife of a military officer, was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer called Myelofibrosis back in 2017 while pregnant.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
Local farmers give alternatives to high grocery store egg prices
AUSTIN, Texas — As people are struggling with the price of eggs, there are other options for them, including local farms and a way to take matters into your own hands. Sam Moffett owns Shirttail Creek Farms and sells his eggs at his store, Local Pastures, and local farmers' markets.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD to consider calling for spring 2023 bond election
(Seguin) — A May 2023 bond election might just be on the table for the Seguin ISD. The school board tonight will consider calling a $7.5 million bond election for the construction of a new baseball and softball complex at the Seguin High School campus. The item was voted down by voters just this past November. District officials tonight are expected to discuss and provide more details about bringing the sports complex back to the table.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
