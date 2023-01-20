ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

City chooses architect for MAJOR renovation of Starcke Park Golf Course

(Seguin) — The Max Starcke Park Golf Course is slated to eventually undergo a total overhaul. The Seguin City Council has taken another step toward that major renovation plan, which will see the golf course close for months. The council last week agreed to hire Ross Golf Design to handle the architectural designs for the updated course, and to oversee the construction that will be needed in Starcke Park.
SEGUIN, TX
diply.com

Morgan's Wonderland: The Theme Park Designed For People With Disabilities

Theme parks have been around the world for a long time, they are a lot of fun, and they are known for being a place where you can create thousands of memories. However, they are not particularly inclusive. Gordon Hartman Built A Park For His Daughter. https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1 | https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1. Gordon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
seguintoday.com

Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher

Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher born in Tardea Hills TX to Gilbert Schwab and Pauline Krueger. On August 1, 1937. Irene passed away January 21, 2023 at 85 years of age in Seguin Texas. Visitation will be Friday January 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Edna Juanita “Nita” Henry

Edna Juanita “Nita” Henry, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on January, 20, 2023. Edna was born on November 12, 1936 in Freer, Texas to Joseph William Butler and Mabel Ethel (Teague). Edna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland J. Henry Sr. (RJ); brothers J.C....
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD to consider calling for spring 2023 bond election

(Seguin) — A May 2023 bond election might just be on the table for the Seguin ISD. The school board tonight will consider calling a $7.5 million bond election for the construction of a new baseball and softball complex at the Seguin High School campus. The item was voted down by voters just this past November. District officials tonight are expected to discuss and provide more details about bringing the sports complex back to the table.
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX

