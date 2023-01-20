Read full article on original website
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD to consider calling for spring 2023 bond election
(Seguin) — A May 2023 bond election might just be on the table for the Seguin ISD. The school board tonight will consider calling a $7.5 million bond election for the construction of a new baseball and softball complex at the Seguin High School campus. The item was voted down by voters just this past November. District officials tonight are expected to discuss and provide more details about bringing the sports complex back to the table.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
New Braunfels hospital receives certification as a Primary Stroke Center
The certification reinforces that Resolute Baptist Hospital can treat a full spectrum of stroke care. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Baptist Hospital located at 555 Creekside Crossing in New Braunfels has earned certification from The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center. The certification is based on standards affirming that the hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education, and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization with a mission to drive quality improvement and patient safety, according to a press release.
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
seguintoday.com
Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week
(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
kurv.com
First Count Of Austin Homeless In Three Years
The first count of Austin’s homeless population in three years will kick off this week. The city’s Ending Homelessness Coalition — or ECHO — gathered Saturday to make hygiene kits for the people they’ll encounter next weekend. The count is scheduled for January 28th from...
seguintoday.com
Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher
Irene Sopia Schwab Fletcher born in Tardea Hills TX to Gilbert Schwab and Pauline Krueger. On August 1, 1937. Irene passed away January 21, 2023 at 85 years of age in Seguin Texas. Visitation will be Friday January 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral...
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
Board of San Antonio's CPS Energy votes to phase out coal plant, replace it with natural gas
Environmentalists blasted the plan, saying the utility should instead focus on renewables to address the climate crisis.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts
GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star. This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
Authentic Hill Country saloon Riley’s Tavern packed with brews and tunes since 1933
Joel Hofmann took ownership of the tavern in 2004. It was recognized as a Texas historic landmark in 2013. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Tucked away between New Braunfels and San Marcos, Riley’s Tavern has been a popular saloon for nearly 90 years. Located off Hunter Road, the tavern was recognized...
seguintoday.com
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
