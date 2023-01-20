Around Town Briefs 1/20/23

GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the new Chippewa Area Historical Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.

The program will be presented by Frank Smoot, who will talk about the new building and how it will be used.

Research assistance will be available after the program.

For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.

• • •

AWARD: Ann Zuerlein has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for December at UW-Stout.

Zuerlein, of Colfax, is a food service assistant and has worked in University Dining Services for 25 years, including currently in the Blue Devil Market in the Memorial Student Center.

Zuerlein received a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

• • •

INITIATED: Samantha Lang of Eau Claire was initiated into the University of St. Thomas Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

The society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals.

Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

From staff reports