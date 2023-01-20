ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Around Town Briefs 1/20/23

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the new Chippewa Area Historical Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.

The program will be presented by Frank Smoot, who will talk about the new building and how it will be used.

Research assistance will be available after the program.

For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.

• • •

AWARD: Ann Zuerlein has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for December at UW-Stout.

Zuerlein, of Colfax, is a food service assistant and has worked in University Dining Services for 25 years, including currently in the Blue Devil Market in the Memorial Student Center.

Zuerlein received a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

• • •

INITIATED: Samantha Lang of Eau Claire was initiated into the University of St. Thomas Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

The society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals.

Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

From staff reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Lake Hallie house fire Monday night

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Hallie Monday evening. According to the Chippewa Fire District, a report of a home on fire near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue was called in at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Crews spent about two hours extinguishing...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Traffic stop turns high-speed chase in Wisconsin, suspect taken down by K9

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds over 100mph on Saturday in western Wisconsin. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight, officers with the Fall Creek Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight and obstructed plates.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with attempted homicide in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls that left one woman hurt. 31-year-old Joshua Moggo received five felony and 14 misdemeanor charges, including 1st-degree attempted homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Burglary Investigation Results In Felony Convictions For Hayward Man

SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Trevor Wilson, of Hayward, WI, one of four men that were arrested and later charged criminally in Sawyer County Circuit Court following an investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the Hayward, WI area. Michael Denasha, Chad Headley, Reid Warner, and Cody Potack were also charged criminally, and Potack was sentenced in June 2022 on his conviction of burglary.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
PEPIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night

Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
MENOMONIE, WI
WSAW

Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces

POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
POLK COUNTY, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy