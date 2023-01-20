Super Bowl LVI takes place on Feb. 12, 2023. Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform. To some, the biggest night in music won’t be Coachella, The Grammys, The Eras Tour, or the nu-metal nostalgia weekender that is Sick New World. No, for fans who have been waiting for years, the biggest night of music takes place on Feb. 12, when Rihanna headlines the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna’s NAVY has been anticipating new music from Rihanna since she dropped Anti in 2016. They have also been counting down the months for this performance ever since the NFL announced that she would follow 2022’s hip-hop extravaganza (Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak), which itself followed The Weeknd in 2021 and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira in 2020.

