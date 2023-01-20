Read full article on original website
Walmart Shooting Horror as Woman Gunned Down Inside Indiana Store
The suspected gunman was subsequently killed in a shootout with police.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Walmart shooting victim’s mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
Female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives, police say
Indiana police applauded heroic actions taken by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers who kept a gunman and former employee from continuing to do harm.
Police kill shooter in Indiana Walmart; 1 other person wounded, officials say
A gunman shot at police as he weaved through the aisles of an Indiana Walmart before officers shot and killed him late Thursday, authorities said.
Indiana Walmart gunman targeted employees at meeting, left suicide note: police
The gunman who shot an Indiana Walmart employee attacked four employees at the store last year while he was employed there, police said
Former employee killed after opening fire at Indiana Walmart
A gunman was killed by police after opening fire inside a Walmart in Indiana Thursday night, injuring one person. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old former employee.
Indiana Walmart shooting leaves at least 1 victim injured, police name suspect who died
The Evansville Police Department said a shooting at a Walmart left at least one victim injured and the suspected shooter Ronald Roy Mosley II was "neutralized."
