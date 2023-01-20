Read full article on original website
NBA predictions and picks Tuesday: Bulls vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Hornets
We finished one-for-three with our NBA predictions on Monday, cashing big-time on the Blazers but losing against the spread with the underdog Pistons and Hornets – both of whom fell flat against inconsistent but dangerous foes. We’re back to the well on Tuesday an underdog and a slight road favorite that deserves more respect against one of the coldest teams in the league. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM heading into the night’s action: Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday odds and...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday and matched their season high with a third straight victory.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Nets
After being held out of the team's last matchup in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return to the lineup for the Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. Curry has not been restricted on every back-to-back set this season, but with the Warriors going into overtime against the Boston Celtics the day before facing Cleveland, the team opted to hold Curry out for the last half off the back-to-back.
Tri-City Herald
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are `Easily’ The Favorites To Win Championship
The Boston Celtics are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, one of the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference. It still won't diminish the fact some consider them the best team in the NBA. At least that's how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels. The Celtics remain the No. 1 seed in the East entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
SEC Unfiltered: Former Alabama, LSU QBs could be on Super Bowl path to rematch
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over: The last time Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow clashed in a postseason game, the juggernaut that was the 2019 LSU Tigers offense absolutely steamrolled its way to a 63-28 win in a College Football Playoff semifinal. ...
Notebook: New Florida State tight end Kyle Morlock ready to prove himself at Power Five level
New Florida State tight end Kyle Morlock is used to the comparison. The first-year transfer from Shorter University has long heard that he looks like Jim Halpert, a character from the popular TV show, The Office, who is played by actor John Krasinski. ...
Tri-City Herald
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker
The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
