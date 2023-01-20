ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: How Do We Support Most Vulnerable After Learning Loss?

In regard to state Sen. John Braun’s concern about loss of education during COVID-19, or two years of educational loss for students as he indicated, I have a different perspective. After reading an article from a student in a war-torn country who was unable to go to school for...
Chronicle

A Black student's thoughts on affirmative action

My grandmother was born two years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racial segregation in public schools illegal. Then there’s me, an undergraduate student at the prestigious Duke University, and my sister, who is Ivy bound. With the Supreme Court currently hearing a case that could mean the end of affirmative action, it’s important that people hear from the mouths of students who will be impacted most, students like me.
