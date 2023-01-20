Read full article on original website
‘The issue that broke the camel’s back’: Resident assistants frustrated with HRL communication about later leave date
Some West Campus resident assistants are frustrated at a Housing and Residence Life decision to move back their end of semester leave dates by a week to May 18, saying it was made without sufficient communication and transparency. Until last week, many West Campus RAs were under the impression that...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Tours Centralia College in First District Visit as a Congresswoman
In her first visit to the district since being sworn in to Congress, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, visited Centralia College Friday morning to meet student government leaders and college faculty, learn about ongoing programs and discuss federal priorities for the school. While the main focus of the tour was getting...
Letter to the Editor: How Do We Support Most Vulnerable After Learning Loss?
In regard to state Sen. John Braun’s concern about loss of education during COVID-19, or two years of educational loss for students as he indicated, I have a different perspective. After reading an article from a student in a war-torn country who was unable to go to school for...
A Black student's thoughts on affirmative action
My grandmother was born two years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racial segregation in public schools illegal. Then there’s me, an undergraduate student at the prestigious Duke University, and my sister, who is Ivy bound. With the Supreme Court currently hearing a case that could mean the end of affirmative action, it’s important that people hear from the mouths of students who will be impacted most, students like me.
