FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Daily Northwestern
Evanston aims to ready more public buildings for solar panels
Solar panels power three of the city’s buildings: the Evanston Ecology Center, Levy Senior Center and Evanston Water Treatment Plant. Now, the city is planning to contract outside developers to increase its solar energy usage. Evanston plans to use solar power purchase agreements, which involve having outside developers finance,...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups
Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
Daily Northwestern
Oakton College changes name to reintroduce itself to community
Oakton College officially dropped “community” from its name Tuesday. The community college has campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie. It serves students in Oakton College District 535, an area that encompasses more than 450,000 residents in locations including Evanston and Wilmette. “A new name really felt like it...
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63
After an eight-day layoff, Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the court in an emphatic way, outlasting Wisconsin, (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in an intense defensive battle, 66-63 snapping its two-game losing streak. Both teams started slow offensively, aggregating fifteen points within the first five minutes. Consecutive jumpers by...
Daily Northwestern
Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adjusting to Evanston’s big freeze
Podcast (digitaldiaries): Play in new window | Download. In this episode of Digital Diaries, we discuss surviving your first Northwestern winter, including how your skincare routine should change. and how other students deal with seasonal depression. [music]. MIKA ELLISON: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison and this is season...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Aldermanic Candidate Knocked Off Ballot After Officials Say She Lives In Wrong Ward
SOUTH SHORE — Adrienne Irmer, a candidate for 5th Ward alderperson, will not appear on February’s ballot after elections officials determined her home is outside the ward under both the current and prior ward maps. Irmer lives in the 8th Ward, making her ineligible to appear on the...
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
Daily Northwestern
Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
uptownupdate.com
Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign
Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: Boo Buie propels Northwestern to three-point victory against Wisconsin
Senior guard Boo Buie missed his first three shots in Northwestern’s tilt against Wisconsin Monday. He looked rusty and a little uncomfortable, forcing up a trio of rather contested looks. His third attempt, a pull-up jumper at the top of the key, barely grazed the rim. The Badgers’ (12-6,...
ems1.com
Chicago FD fires paramedic after investigation reveals alleged missteps in patient’s death
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has fired a paramedic after an internal affairs investigation into the death of a Buena Park man determined the first responder did not attend to the patient and then allegedly submitted a false report after the patient’s death. Leonardo Guerrero, 44, was...
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Epstein: Northwestern’s defensive scheme gives No. 21 Illinois all it can handle
Northwestern returned home to Welsh-Ryan Arena on a snowy Sunday afternoon and looked to split the season-series with its in-state rival No. 21 Illinois. Although the Wildcats (6-13, 0-9 Big Ten) went toe-to-toe with the Fighting Illini (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) for all 40 minutes, coach Joe McKeown’s squad ultimately fell short of a ranked-victory and dropped its eighth straight contest.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cats outlast Wisconsin in back-and-forth contest, winning 66-63
When it comes to boxing, everyone loves a clean knockout punch — one that leaves fans and commentators in awe, ending the battle earlier than many expected. But what’s even better than an untimely silencing blow? A back-and-forth contest that leaves everyone on the edge of their seat until the final horn.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Daily Northwestern
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern women defeat the 17th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on the road
Northwestern women’s swim and dive competed on the road at Wisconsin last weekend. There, the team defeated the Badgers, who came in as the 17th ranked team in the nation, with a score of 162-138. Wildcats senior Hannah Brunzell, freshman Hana Shimizu-Bowers, freshman Audrey Yu, freshman Lindsay Ervin and...
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
