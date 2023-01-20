Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.

