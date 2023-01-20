ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Evanston aims to ready more public buildings for solar panels

Solar panels power three of the city’s buildings: the Evanston Ecology Center, Levy Senior Center and Evanston Water Treatment Plant. Now, the city is planning to contract outside developers to increase its solar energy usage. Evanston plans to use solar power purchase agreements, which involve having outside developers finance,...
EVANSTON, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups

Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Oakton College changes name to reintroduce itself to community

Oakton College officially dropped “community” from its name Tuesday. The community college has campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie. It serves students in Oakton College District 535, an area that encompasses more than 450,000 residents in locations including Evanston and Wilmette. “A new name really felt like it...
DES PLAINES, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63

After an eight-day layoff, Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the court in an emphatic way, outlasting Wisconsin, (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in an intense defensive battle, 66-63 snapping its two-game losing streak. Both teams started slow offensively, aggregating fifteen points within the first five minutes. Consecutive jumpers by...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adjusting to Evanston’s big freeze

Podcast (digitaldiaries): Play in new window | Download. In this episode of Digital Diaries, we discuss surviving your first Northwestern winter, including how your skincare routine should change. and how other students deal with seasonal depression. [music]. MIKA ELLISON: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison and this is season...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
EVANSTON, IL
uptownupdate.com

Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign

Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car

Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Epstein: Northwestern’s defensive scheme gives No. 21 Illinois all it can handle

Northwestern returned home to Welsh-Ryan Arena on a snowy Sunday afternoon and looked to split the season-series with its in-state rival No. 21 Illinois. Although the Wildcats (6-13, 0-9 Big Ten) went toe-to-toe with the Fighting Illini (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) for all 40 minutes, coach Joe McKeown’s squad ultimately fell short of a ranked-victory and dropped its eighth straight contest.
EVANSTON, IL

