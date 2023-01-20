ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Euro News: Merhy vs. Lerena, Poulsen-Petitjean, Mourad Aliev, More

Belgian bridgerweight and former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (31-1) reports on Facebook that he will fight former IBO cruiserweight ruler Kevin Lerena (28-2) in a WBC eliminator in Johannesburg on March 18. Lerena was last seen fighting Daniel Dubois for the WBA "regular" heavyweight title and was stopped in...
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London

Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
