Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteer Fair takes over Downtown Bend library
Last Monday many people recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. day through volunteer work, but a volunteer fair in Downtown Bend this weekend highlighted the opportunities available year-round. The fair took place Sunday in the Deschutes County Library, with 20 nonprofit organizations represented. They ranged from the Red Cross, to Habitat...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward
The City of Bend is looking at a unique housing opportunity. “The fabric of all that happens in Bend are the folks that do qualify for affordable housing,” said Housing Director for the City of Bend Lynn McConnell. “We want to make sure that is mixed in, in a way that allows for every one of higher and lower income to live in Bend and form a healthy community with resiliency.”
centraloregondaily.com
Hearing Monday on Parkside Place; Could mean 138 Bend affordable housing units
A public hearing will be held Monday by the Bend Planning Commission on the master plan for a development that could bring dozens of affordable housing units Bend’s east side. Parkside Place, which would be on property from Bear Creek Road to Highway 20, would include 346 housing units....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascades Wedding Show sees boom in attendance this year
If you’ve got the ring, all you need now is the cake, the invitations, the venue, and about a million other things. The Cascades Wedding Show this weekend looked to help all those couples who are anxious to cross some things off their lists. The show at the Riverhouse...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project
Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dr. Van Gesner was an early Central Oregon doctor, rancher and land fraud participant
One of the most colorful and well-educated men of early Central Oregon was Van Gesner. He was born in Salem, Oregon in July 1852. He grew up in Salem and attended schools there. He attended Willamette University for one year, then went to Philadelphia to attend Jefferson Medical College. He graduated with a medical degree in 1883. That same year, he set up a medical practice in Prineville. He had a very active medical practice but found it to be very stressful and it affected his health. Dr. Gesner married Annie Fields, a native of Brownsville, Oregon in 1886. They had two children. He moved to southern California for health reasons but soon found he had to abandon his medical practice to preserve his health.
kpic
Sheriff: 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Oregon ranch in livestock neglect investigation
TERREBONNE, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of 10th Street in Terrebonne after receiving information of possible animal neglect involving livestock, including KuneKune pigs, Guinea hogs, and dairy and meat goats. The search warrant was executed on Friday and...
centraloregondaily.com
Beck & Phoenix playing Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer
Beck & Phoenix are making but one stop in Oregon this year, and that will be at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The concert, which includes guests Jenny Lewis and Sir Chloe, will be on Aug. 3. Online-only local presale is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com....
centraloregondaily.com
OSHA fines Safeway for safety violations following Bend store shooting
Safeway has been issued two citations for safety violations by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHA) after its investigation following the deadly shooting last summer at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. OSHA said the violations did not contribute to the deaths that day. One violation was...
KTVZ
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
Comments / 0