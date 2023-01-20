Read full article on original website
The Daily Heller: Their Hearts Belong to Data
Since reporting on the first issue of Nightingale: The Journal of the Data Visualization Society, something remarkable has occurred: A second edition has been published. That says a lot. But to expand on the story of this much-needed publication, I’ve asked one of its founders, Jason Forrest, to return with an update.
New app designed to reduce bias, improve care for women of color giving birth
Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia is using a new app to get immediate feedback from people giving birth. The app is helping the hospital to improve prenatal and postpartum care for families — in particular, families of color.
The Daily Heller: It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood
Often a photograph says more than a drawing or painting. Other times the drawing or painting adds a necessary emotional spark to the same scene or idea. And then sometimes both media trigger unique responses. This is nothing new. Ask five people to describe the same object, and that sameness becomes entirely obscured by a slew of fixations, prejudices, agendas and preferences.
