ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: Their Hearts Belong to Data

Since reporting on the first issue of Nightingale: The Journal of the Data Visualization Society, something remarkable has occurred: A second edition has been published. That says a lot. But to expand on the story of this much-needed publication, I’ve asked one of its founders, Jason Forrest, to return with an update.
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood

Often a photograph says more than a drawing or painting. Other times the drawing or painting adds a necessary emotional spark to the same scene or idea. And then sometimes both media trigger unique responses. This is nothing new. Ask five people to describe the same object, and that sameness becomes entirely obscured by a slew of fixations, prejudices, agendas and preferences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy