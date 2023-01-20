Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
GTY Technology Acquires Ion Wave Technologies
GTY Technologies, a Boston, MA-based supplier of cloud-based options for the general public sector, acquired Ion Wave Technologies a Springfield, MO-based supplier of a digital SaaS options for the general public sector. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, GTY Expertise will mix assets from Ion...
aiexpress.io
VisioLab Raises Additional €2M in Seed Funding
VisioLab, an Osnabrück, Germany-based firm that gives AI-based self-checkout options for meals service suppliers, raised €2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, with participation from zwei.7, NBank Capital, Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator, and Jens Ohr. Led by CEO Tim Niekamp, VisioLab provides...
aiexpress.io
Cosmo Tech Receives Investment from Accenture Ventures
Cosmo Tech, a Lyon, France-based world supplier of digital twin simulation and optimization know-how, obtained an funding from Accenture Ventures. The deal was a part of the primary section of the corporate´s Sequence C fundraising and Accenture Enterprise’s Venture Highlight, an engagement and funding program that targets rising know-how software program corporations that may assist fill strategic innovation gaps for the World 2000. Along with capital investments, Accenture Enterprise’s Venture Highlight affords entry to Accenture’s know-how area experience and its enterprise purchasers.
aiexpress.io
Sollum Technologies Raises $30M in Funding
Sollum Technologies, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of a dynamic LED lighting resolution, raised $30M in funding. The spherical included $25M from Idealist Capital, and $5M from Fondaction. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop operations. Led by President and CEO Louis Brun,...
aiexpress.io
Beryllium InfoSec Receives Investment from Bema Capital Investments
Beryllium InfoSec, Inc., a Minneapolis, MN and Dallas, TX-based supplier of safe digital enclaves and compliance advisory providers to the Protection Industrial Base (“DIB”), obtained an funding from Bema Capital Investments. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The funding accelerates Beryllium’s progress technique centered on their...
aiexpress.io
Thoma Bravo To Acquire Magnet Forensics
Magnet Forensics Inc., (TSX: MAGT), a Toronto, Canada-based developer of digital investigation options to enterprises and public security organizations, entered right into a definitive association settlement with Morpheus Purchaser Inc., a newly created company managed by software program funding agency Thoma Bravo, whereby Morpheus Purchaser will purchase the corporate, topic to acquiring shareholder and different customary approvals.
aiexpress.io
Forward Networks Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Forward Networks, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of digital twin community modeling software program for enterprise networks, raised $50M in Collection D funding. The spherical was led by MSD Companions, L.P., Part 32,Omega Enterprise Companions, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Moreover, Victor Hwang, managing director and co-head of MSD Development, joined the Ahead Networks board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft and OpenAI officially extend partnership with multi-billion dollar investment
Microsoft lastly put a hoop on it: Weeks of rumors surrounding Large Tech’s hottest romance had been put to relaxation right now, as Microsoft and OpenAI formally introduced an prolonged partnership with Microsoft’s new multi-billion greenback funding into the analysis lab that launched ChatGPT lower than two months in the past.
aiexpress.io
Euromoney rebrands to Delinian amid change in ownership, Fastmarkets brand remains unchanged
“Delinian contains a portfolio of trusted, specialist manufacturers, deeply embedded within the markets they serve. We look ahead to investing in these manufacturers to benefit from the enticing development alternatives of their particular end-markets.”. Euromoney has introduced it’s rebranding as Delinian, a commerce identify that consists of Euromoney’s specialist manufacturers...
aiexpress.io
QuickNode Raises $60M in Series B Funding
QuickNode, a Miami, FL-based supplier of an end-to-end improvement platform for Web3 builders, raised $60M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which valued QuickNode at $800M, was led by 10T Holdings with participation from Tiger International, Seven Seven Six, Protocol Labs, and QED. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Cerchia Closes CHF 1.3M Financing Round
Cerchia, a Zug, Switzerland-based fintech firm that’s constructing a capital markets platform to create an environment friendly, clear, and compliant resolution for direct danger switch between reinsurers and buyers, raised CHF 1.3M in funding. The spherical was led by HTGF and personal buyers. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Global Screening Services Raises $45M in Funding
Global Screening Services (GSS), a London, UK-based RegTech firm, raised $45M in funding. The spherical was led by AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Monetary Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, International Head of Monetary Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will function an observer to the GSS Board.
aiexpress.io
refuel.green Raises €1.2M in Pre-Seed Financing
Refuel.green, a Dresden, Germany-based startup that’s creating know-how that may cut back the manufacturing price of e-fuels, closed a €1.2m pre-seed financing spherical. The spherical was led by Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the group and its growth efforts.
aiexpress.io
TFS HealthScience Buys Appletree CI Group
TFS HealthSciences, a Lund, Sweden-based contract analysis group firm, acquired Appletree CI Group, a Winterthur, Switzerland-based area of interest CRO and international regulatory affairs service supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The 2 firms will now provide purchasers complimentary and expanded service choices, together with a specialised...
aiexpress.io
PlasmaBound Raises €3.1M in Funding During 2022
PlasmaBound, a Dublin, Eire-based automation equipment manufacturing firm, raised €3.1M in funding throughout 2022. The funding got here from Enterprise Enterprise Companions (€750k in December 2022), Act Enterprise Capital, Atlantic Bridge and Enterprise Eire. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, develop...
aiexpress.io
Mad Mobile Raises $20M in Funding
Mad Mobile, a Tampa, FL-based supplier of a related commerce and cellular funds for retailers and eating places, raised $20M in funding. The spherical was led by Eastward Capital Accomplice. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up improvement of its know-how platform for contemporary point-of-sale...
aiexpress.io
Highland Europe Launches €1 Billion Fund
European enterprise capital agency Highland Europe closed its fifth fund, elevating €1 billion. The agency will double down on its technique of backing Europe’s most excellent founder-led groups in software program and web companies. Highland backs quickly rising European web, cellular and software program firms that deal with giant market alternatives and have over €10 million in annualized […]
aiexpress.io
Scythe Robotics Secures $42M Series B Financing
Scythe Robotics, a Longmont, Colorado, CO-based supplier of commercial-grade autonomous options, raised $42M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Power Affect Companions with participation from ArcTern Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund, True Ventures, Impressed Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Entocycle Raises €5M in Series A Funding
Entocycle, a London, UK-based insect farming tech firm, raised €5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Climentum Capital with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, Teampact Ventures, ACE & Firm, and athletes reminiscent of Antoine Dupont (World Rugby participant of the yr in 2021), Nikola Karabatic (World’s finest handball participant and Olympic champion with France in 2008, 2012 and 2021), James Haskell (former England rugby worldwide) and Antoine Brizard (Volleyball Olympic Champion with France in 2021).
Manitobah Opens New Global Headquarters in Winnipeg
Footwear company Manitobah has made the move into new headquarters in its founding city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Canadian brand transformed a 5,500-square-foot space on the fourth floor of the Johnston Terminal Building into a work environment meant to reflect its mission-based focus on building community and fostering creativity among Indigenous cultures. The workspace includes a “gallery wall” to showcase products, while the focal point of the office is the centrally located “Community Gathering Area,” which will host large company meetings and community events. “It was important to design the space with sensitivity to the heritage requirements of the building and to honor...
