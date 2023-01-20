Read full article on original website
Genesis’s trading arm moving funds on blockchain, bankrupt units reveal extent of liabilities
According to on-chain data, the trading arm of bankrupt crypto lending firm Genesis is operating and moving tokens on blockchain after three of the company’s entities — Genesis Global HoldCo, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.
Binance says Signature Bank no longer supports crypto exchange transactions of under US$100,000
Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than US$100,000 for crypto exchange customers starting in February, according to a statement from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Fast facts. Binance said in an email to Forkast that the new policy will be implemented for all of Signature’s crypto...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis ‘optimistic’ about resolving creditor dispute: Reuters
Genesis Global Capital’s lawyers are confident about resolving their disputes with creditors this week, with the stated goal of emerging from Chapter 11 by the end of May, according to a report from Reuters. Fast facts. At the initial hearing in Manhattan following Genesis’s filing for bankruptcy protection on...
Regulators should not legitimize ‘purely speculative’ crypto activity: Singapore’s monetary authority chief
Regulators should not legitimize “purely speculative” activity in crypto markets following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) at the World Economic Forum’s Davos 2023 conference. Fast facts. During a panel on banking in today’s uncertain environment, MAS...
Why Europe’s DORA regulation is a band aid but not a cure
Whenever there’s a global financial calamity, whether it’s on the horizon or if it has already happened, you can expect to see a flurry of regulation to stem the flow of disruption. Even as far back as the 1720’s, Britain enacted the Bubble Act, to regulate the stock market after the South Sea Company’s stock bubble burst amid accusations of insider trading and to cool down inflated markets. The Great Depression spawned the Emergency Banking act of 1933 in the United States, and the 2008 credit crunch precipitated Dodd-Frank in the U.S., and in Europe, MiFID and ESMA. There’s no end in sight for regulators because just as the ink is drying on one piece of legislation, another event or innovation emerges that requires attention.
India’s CoinDCX exchange says crypto tax rules are reducing government revenue
Forkast spoke with Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of CoinDCX, India’s first crypto unicorn, for an update on developments. He said the budget is an opportunity for the government to rethink taxes on the digital asset industry and gain more revenue. India last year imposed a 30% flat...
Crypto ads should include risk warnings, says South African advertising regulation group
Crypto ads airing in South Africa must warn potential investors of the risks of digital assets, according to new guidelines by the country’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), a self-regulatory body of the ad and public relations industry. Fast facts. Crypto ads “must expressly and clearly state that investing in...
Markets: Bitcoin rises above US$23,000; Polkadot, BNB lead gains across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin broke the US$23,000 resistance line in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization also higher. Polkadot and BNB led gains, with equity markets higher on expectations of less aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. central bank. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the biggest...
Markets: Bitcoin holds at four-month high above US$22,000, crypto market cap back over US$1 trillion
Bitcoin traded little changed Monday morning in Asia, holding above a four-month high of US$22,000 amid a broader rally over the weekend, helped by comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official backing a smaller interest rate increase at the central bank’s meeting at the end of this month. Ether was also little changed in a mixed morning for the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin led gains, while Solana posted the biggest loss.
Markets: Bitcoin slips, remains above US$22,000; Dogecoin leads gains
Bitcoin dipped 0.89% in Monday afternoon trading in Asia but remained above a four-month high of US$22,000, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed. Dogecoin led gains at 4.32% and Solana was the biggest loser among top 10 cryptos. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the world’s largest...
2023 Should be the Year of Web3 Security
The CEO of Immunefi, Mitchell Amador is optimistic about the future, despite the events of 2022 eroding investors’ trust in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. However, events such as the Terra-Luna downfall and the FTX collapse will make the industry more resilient and the technology stronger, Amador says. Is blockchain...
U.S.’ first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mining center to open in Q1
The U.S. will open its first nuclear-powered data center offering Bitcoin mining in the first quarter of the year. The Cumulus Susquehanna data center in Pennsylvania has been completed by Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy. Fast facts. The data center is expected to start hosting...
Ethereum’s Shanghai Mainnet moves one step closer as “Shadow Fork” goes live
Software developers for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, on Monday said they successfully deployed a copy of the blockchain — or “shadow fork” — to run tests of the upcoming Shanghai hardfork upgrade scheduled for March. Fast facts. The shadow fork was applied successfully, with...
