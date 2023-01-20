ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County COVID-19 data continues showing declines

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDE7g_0kL4TSf000

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued sliding down as the first fatalities of the year have been logged, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been going up and down since a steady rise ended on Dec. 7.

There were 257 patients hospitalized last Thursday, but that number was down to 248 as of Wednesday. The number of intensive care unit patients remained the same as last Thursday at 28.

“It’s steady as she goes,” Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, told City News Service. “I’m really happy to see things are continuing to be quite manageable. The worst statistic is the test positivity, which is another reminder that we still have COVID .”

Noymer said he was hoping the most recent variant, XBB.1.5, does not fuel another surge. There does not appear to be many cases emerging in Orange County, according to the health care agency’s statistics.

“I want to see how much XBB.1.5 is rearing its ugly head,” Noymer said. “I’m anxiously waiting. We might just dodge a bullet, but who knows.”

The newest variant is more contagious and more efficient at evading vaccines.

The agency logged 23 more fatalities, increasing the death toll to 7,765. Fourteen of the fatalities occurred in December, raising that month’s death toll to 114.

Five of the fatalities were the first of the new year. Three of the fatalities happened in November, increasing that month’s death toll to 51.

December is the first month with triple-digit deaths since the summer wave. On two of the dates, 10 people died, marking the first time there were days of double-digit deaths since February.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 63.5% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 64.7% partly or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,363,970 to 2,365,038. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 224,885. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,440,358 to 1,443,362.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 17,864 to 18,087, with 11,078 fully vaccinated. Just 5.9% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,224 are fully vaccinated, about 36.7% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.6% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate went from 15.2% last week to 10.4% and decreased from 15.1% to 10.7% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Noymer said the positivity rate was still “pretty high.”

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 13.8 to 10.3 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, and went from 14.1 to 10.1 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The OCHCA reports COVID data every Thursday.

The county logged 1,515 new cases of COVID-19, hiking the cumulative to 704,385.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster, which was 18 on Jan. 1, dropped to 13.1 on Jan. 8. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 10.8 to 7. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 14.1 to 10.9.

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

COVID-related hospitalizations decrease again in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Officials to begin LA County homeless count

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Remaining Monterey Park shooting victims ID’d

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Adams Kellum appointed CEO of LA homelessness agency

Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center, will be the next CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after a LAHSA commission vote Monday. Adams Kellum was introduced Monday at a news briefing at City Hall, flanked by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and other officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy