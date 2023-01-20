ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Justice Dept. Sues Google for Dominating Digital Advertising

The Justice Department sued Google alongside eight states over allegations the company’s monopoly in digital advertising harms competition. “Website creators earn less and advertisers pay more” due to Google’s dominance and efforts to “neutralize or eliminate rivals,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Tuesday. The lawsuit demands that Google, at the least, split its ad manager suite and ad exchange, as well as “any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google was previously sued in December 2020 by the DOJ and 35 states over the same issue, as well as by the Trump administration in October 2020 over antitrust issues. Representatives for Google slammed the latest lawsuit as doubling down on a “flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.”Read it at AP News
Amazon Launches Rx Subscription Service for Prime Members

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close

Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
