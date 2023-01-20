Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Greedflation: ‘Entirely Possible' That Food Brands Are Profiteering From Price Hikes, Says Tesco Chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on...
The U.S. Is Massively Underperforming Global Stock Markets, and Analysts See More of the Same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
Justice Dept. Sues Google for Dominating Digital Advertising
The Justice Department sued Google alongside eight states over allegations the company’s monopoly in digital advertising harms competition. “Website creators earn less and advertisers pay more” due to Google’s dominance and efforts to “neutralize or eliminate rivals,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Tuesday. The lawsuit demands that Google, at the least, split its ad manager suite and ad exchange, as well as “any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google was previously sued in December 2020 by the DOJ and 35 states over the same issue, as well as by the Trump administration in October 2020 over antitrust issues. Representatives for Google slammed the latest lawsuit as doubling down on a “flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.”Read it at AP News
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock added 1.5% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond — The...
Amazon Launches Rx Subscription Service for Prime Members
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
European Markets Close Lower Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January, and the early rumblings of corporate earnings season. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.2% lower, with health care and...
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close
Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
