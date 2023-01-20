Read full article on original website
Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings
(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
Former Iowa Western assistant Jeffrey excited to take over AL volleyball program
(Council Bluffs) -- After two years as an assistant in the college volleyball scene, Alyssa Jeffrey wanted to return to the high school volleyball world. She found the right fit at Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx hired Jeffrey on January 8th to replace Katie Darrington, who resigned after a successful tenure...
Elmwood-Murdock girls, Freeman boys top seeds in ECNC Tournament
(KMAland) -- The brackets have been released for the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournaments. On the girls side, Elmwood-Murdock is the top seed. They will host Johnson County Central to start the tournament. Weeping Water travels to Freeman, Auburn hosts Palmyra and Falls City faces Mead. The girls quarterfinals...
Nebraska's Bandoumel to miss remainder of the season
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Bandoumel suffered the injury in the Huskers' loss to Penn State. Bandoumel averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 20 starts this year. View the full...
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
Nebraska snags WR commitment
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has gained a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Charles -- a prospect from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas -- chose the Huskers over North Texas. Charles' commitment reunites him with his high school coach, Bob Wager. The Huskers hired Wager to serve as...
Logan-Magnolia girls battling through adversity, winning close games during 8-game streak
(Logan) -- The absence of one of their top players hasn't prevented the Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team from winning some tight games. One of their tight wins was a statement win last Friday -- a 42-35 win over a state-rated Treynor squad that handed them a 22-point loss in December.
TE Smith Flores chooses Nebraska
(KMAland) -- Tight end Ismael Smith Flores has committed to Nebraska. Smith Flores is a 3-star prospect from Arlington, Texas. He chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana.
AL announces hiring of McCoid as new softball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln has announced the hiring of Kristin McCoid as its head softball coach. McCoid will be joined as a co-head coach along with Chad Schaa, who is staying on staff. The Abraham Lincoln alum was a two-time All-Missouri River Conference infielder at the school and played...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/21): Clarinda downs Red Oak, DeVries reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Red Oak, Max DeVries reached 1,000 points, Harlan won at Sokol Arena, Louisville advanced in the NCC Tournament and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55. Tadyn Brown had 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 17 for Clarinda...
East Mills routs Fremont-Mills to take home Corner Conference tournament championship
(Griswold) -- After four straight years of finishing runner-up, the East Mills boys basketball team captured the Corner Conference Tournament Championship over Fremont-Mills Saturday night. The Wolverines (14-1) got off to a dominant start and never looked back as they stifled the Knights (10-5) 63-26. "We really stressed defense and...
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title
(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
Sidney outlasts Stanton 56-47 to take home third place in Corner Conference tournament
(Griswold) -- Sidney boys basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament after a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday night. The Cowboys (6-8) used a second-half push and some lockdown defense to get revenge on Stanton (9-5), who had defeated them twice earlier this year. "Each game has been...
Kansas flips Georgia Tech running back transfer
(Lawrence) -- Kansas flipped Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie from Charlotte on Saturday. The Jayhawks will add the former 1,000-yard rusher for the 2023 season. McDuffie rushed for 1,049 yards in 2021 when he was at Buffalo. This past season, McDuffie had 22 yards rushing on eight carries at...
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023
(Des Moines) -- This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds' top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley says the goal is for the House to take some level of action on the governor's new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment. The bill is eligible for debate in the Senate, too. Governor Reynolds told Radio Iowa state money spent on education should benefit all students, including those in private schools. The top Democrat in the Senate says the governor's plan diverts state funding for public education to wealthy Iowans who don't need the subsidy to pay for private school.
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
