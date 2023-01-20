Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL sets officiating crews for Championship games, Super Bowl
The National Football League has announced the officiating crews for the NFC and AFC championship games and this year's Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Eagles CB headlines potential free-agent additions for Jaguars
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Jaguars guaranteed $158M in free agency last year, the most in the league, per Spotrac. It paid off; they made the playoffs this season after having the worst record in the league the previous two seasons. Their lack of cap...
Albany Herald
Where the NFL’s Old Coaches—and Next Generation—Learn New Tricks
Two years before presiding over one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history, Doug Pederson was just another recently unemployed coach who couldn’t get far enough away from a sideline. “Gosh, I went several weeks after being let go by the Eagles [in early 2021], just riding off into the offseason,” recalls Pederson. “I needed to take a break. I needed to relax. I needed to clear my head.”
Albany Herald
Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to Interview for Panthers Job
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the latest assistant coach to land an interview for the Panthers coaching job, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The interview is scheduled for Tuesday. Moore is the ninth coach to be interviewed for the position, according to Panthers.com.
Albany Herald
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear
It looks like another complicated offseason ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It started with an ESPN report Saturday that said, "both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers."
Albany Herald
Reports: Cardinals set second interview with Cowboys' Dan Quinn
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled for an in-person interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, his second meeting with the team. Quinn interviewed with Arizona via video conference on Saturday before Dallas lost a divisional playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers.
Albany Herald
Cowboys-49ers draws near-record ratings for FOX
Sunday's playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Dallas Cowboys on FOX drew 45.7 million viewers, the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record. The Cowboys also were involved in the No. 1 viewed divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2017. That game,...
Albany Herald
Carl Cheffers to serve as referee for Super Bowl LVII
Referee Carl Cheffers will work his third Super Bowl next month when he takes the field in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill O'Brien is returning to the New England Patriots as the team's offensive coordinator, reuniting with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots and O'Brien agreed to a contract on Tuesday based on reports from multiple outlets. O'Brien first resigned his post as offensive coordinator at Alabama, a job he held the past two seasons, to step back into the role he held in New England before leaving in 2011 to become head coach at Penn State.
