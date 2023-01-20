Two years before presiding over one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history, Doug Pederson was just another recently unemployed coach who couldn’t get far enough away from a sideline. “Gosh, I went several weeks after being let go by the Eagles [in early 2021], just riding off into the offseason,” recalls Pederson. “I needed to take a break. I needed to relax. I needed to clear my head.”

6 HOURS AGO