Chinese buyers returned for French barley this month -traders
PARIS/HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least several large vessels of French barley this month, swelling a French export programme as merchants ship out a previous round of sales from late last year, European traders said. China has become a major export market...
U.S. rejects Mexico proposals on GMO corn trade
Mexico has failed to satisfy the “grave concerns” of the United States over a potential ban on imports of U.S.-grown GMO corn, said trade officials after negotiations in Mexico City on Monday. “We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled". However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit...
Indian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
PANIPAT, India, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A toxic smog engulfs India's capital every winter, as particles from bonfires of crop stubble and vehicle exhausts hang in the air, but New Delhi is enforcing a ban on coal burning from this month that is forcing industry to shift to biomass. The...
Germany considering withdrawal from crop-based biofuels by 2030- lobby
HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's government is considering proposals to phase out the use of biofuels produced from food or animal feed crops by 2030, the German biofuels industry association (VDB) said on Tuesday, adding the measure could increase carbon emissions. German environment minister Steffi Lemke said on Jan....
U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including...
CBOT corn futures firm on bargain buying, Argentina rain impact
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Tuesday, as feed users tried to snap up bargains and investors assessed how much benefit the rainfall may have helped drought pressures in Argentina, traders said. * CBOT March corn settled up 10-3/4 cents at $6.77 per...
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 18.14 mln tonnes by Jan. 22
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 18.14 million tonnes by Jan. 22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season was up 6% compared with 17.10 million...
UPDATE 1-Northbound traffic at Istanbul's Bosphorus to resume after rudder failure -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Traffic at Turkey's Bosphorus strait for northbound vessels will resume at 1230 GMT after being halted by a rudder failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Sunday. According to a report shared by the agency, Gibraltar flagged ship Vos Apollo had a rudder failure during...
Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline prices by 7.5%
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices by an average 7.5% to 3.31 reais ($0.6391) starting Wednesday, according to a statement on its website. ($1 = 5.1795 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
S&P Global sees U.S. 2023 corn seedings at 90.5 mln acres, document shows
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - S&P Global Commodity Insights, formerly known as IHS Markit Agribusiness, projected that U.S. farmers would plant 90.504 million acres of corn in 2023, up 2.2% from the previous year, according to portions of a Jan. 23 S&P client note seen by Reuters. * S&P Global...
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 6.08 mln T, rapeseed 4.26 mln T
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 6.08 million tonnes by Jan. 22, down 19% from 7.47 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. EU rapeseed imports...
Temperature swings raise risk for EU grains, says crop monitor
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Grain crops in the European Union have largely escaped winter damage so far, but temperature swings in recent weeks could leave them weakened, EU crop-monitoring service MARS said on Monday. After a freezing spell in early December, which MARS had viewed as favourable in making...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian wheat prices hit a fresh record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year's lower crop, dealers and farmers said. India, the world's...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall as rain expected to aid Argentine crop
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. Wheat fell to nearly 16-month lows as snow and rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains brought needed moisture to winter...
GRAINS-Soybeans around 2-week lows as rain forecast in Argentina
HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell again on Monday, touching their lowest in around two weeks as expectations of rain in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over crop damage. Argentine rain put pressure on corn and falls in both corn and soybean prices also undermined wheat.
French ethanol fuel sales rose 13% in 2022 on E85 jump - producers
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French ethanol sales rose 13% in 2022 as consumers looking to limit fuel spending increasingly turned to cheaper gasoline containing up to 85% ethanol, a trend that should continue this year, producers said on Tuesday. Total ethanol sales reached 1.47 million cubic metres, up from...
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose for the...
