wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Shuckers hosting job fair today
First pitch for the Biloxi Shuckers may still be months away, but the team is already gearing up for another thrilling season. The Shuckers are hosting a job fair today, looking for seasonal employees. There are a variety of positions available, everything from ticket-takers, mascots, and on-field emcee to grounds crews, camera operators, and bat boys and girls.
wxxv25.com
Program travels Coast to educate on flooding dangers
One organization is making it their mission to educate the coastal states on the importance of understanding sea-level changes happening now. Place SLR is an organization whose purpose is to increase resilience to climate change along the northern Gulf of Mexico. The program’s latest project sees several members traveling along...
wxxv25.com
Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula welcomes therapy dog
Trent Lott Academy in Jackson County has a new friend prancing in the halls and it has four legs. A local elementary school in Pascagoula just got a whole lot sweeter and fluffier! Jeana Delancey is the school counselor at Trent Lott Academy and her mission was to turn her personal dog into a therapy dog to bring joy to her fellow staffers and students.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi citizen brings plans of gondola to city council
One Biloxi citizen wants to add a big attraction to the Gulf Coast. A gondola is a vehicle that is placed on a continuous cable system. Gondolas are used in other cities and former Long Beach Police Officer Craig Deroche believes they would be a perfect fit on the Gulf Coast as well as bring joy to tourists and locals.
wxxv25.com
Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor
The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for suspect in motor vehicle theft
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened Monday. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a middle-aged white male with a black hair cut in a military-style fade and wearing a gray goatee, allegedly took a 2013 white Dodge Ram truck from a gas station in St. Martin.
wxxv25.com
Brooks & Dunn to bring their Reboot 2023 tour to Biloxi
County music duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to touring and will make the Mississippi Coast Coliseum one of the stops no their Reboot 2023. The hitmakers who are known for such hits as “Neon Moon” and “Red Dirt Road” will stop in Biloxi on May 19, bringing with them American Idol alum Scotty McCreery.
wxxv25.com
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life
Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC selected for cyber skills initiative
MGCCC Cyber Security Technology Program was recently designated as a Center of Academic Excellence from the National Security Agency. The school has met a rigorous set of requirements that implements cyber security across disciplines and preparing the students for the cyber defense workforce. It’s a two-year program and students can...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
wxxv25.com
Gautier man charged after allegedly choking a woman
A Gautier man is behind bars, arrested after he allegedly choked a woman he has a relationship with. Gautier Police Chief David Bever said 30-year-old Ladarius McCleod was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set.
wxxv25.com
Local farm in Saucier makes their own dairy products
Did you know that there’s a local farm on the Coast that makes their own dairy products?. Green Acres Creamery is a family business run by April Bond and her family. She is the third generation to operate the dairy farm, which has been in her family for 65 years.
