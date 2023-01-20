First pitch for the Biloxi Shuckers may still be months away, but the team is already gearing up for another thrilling season. The Shuckers are hosting a job fair today, looking for seasonal employees. There are a variety of positions available, everything from ticket-takers, mascots, and on-field emcee to grounds crews, camera operators, and bat boys and girls.

BILOXI, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO