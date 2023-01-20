ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from governor

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndat3_0kL4PKha00
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Still fuming over pandemic-era shutdowns, Kentucky Republicans are pushing to obtain behind-the-scenes correspondence that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his inner circle had about school closures at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Their sweeping request comes as Beshear ramps up his bid for a second term this year in a state Republicans have come to dominate. A dozen Republicans are competing for a shot at trying to unseat Beshear, whose approval ratings have remained high on the strength of his response to tornadoes and flooding as well as a string of economic development and infrastructure successes.

Such a broad-based records request isn’t uncommon among political operatives.

The Kentucky GOP wants to dig into pandemic-era correspondence received or sent by Beshear and key administration members, looking for any opportunities to inflict damage on education and pandemic management issues that Beshear has championed as governor. They’ve asked for communications about school closures, remote learning and nontraditional instruction.

The Republican lawmakers who control Kentucky’s legislature were relegated to the sidelines during the early stages of the outbreak, when the governor largely controlled the state’s pandemic policies. Now the state GOP is aiming to link the governor to flagging statewide test scores reflecting pandemic-related setbacks among students, which were part of a nationwide trend.

Politics

Beshear has said his stewardship of the state during the pandemic outbreak saved lives and that he followed guidance from former President Donald Trump’s administration. He also said throughout the pandemic that he was “done with politics” in shaping coronavirus policies.

Now the effort to unearth records related to school shutdowns has ignited a new round of finger-pointing.

The GOP’s request late last year for the correspondence was denied by the governor’s office, saying it failed to “precisely describe identifiable records.” The case then landed in the state attorney general’s office, which issues legally binding decisions in open records disputes.

That added to the already considerable political underpinnings of the case, since Attorney General Daniel Cameron is among the Republicans running for governor. Cameron recused himself from the case, but his office said it’s required to adjudicate open records disputes under state law.

The attorney general’s office weighed in this week. It said the governor’s office violated state open records law by not turning over sought-after correspondence, which drew a vigorous objection from Beshear’s side. The conclusion by Cameron’s office was based on a revised records request more narrow in scope — a development to which the governor’s office didn’t have a chance to respond, Beshear’s spokeswoman claimed.

In denying the request, the governor’s office suggested the pursuit of any correspondence related to the school closure-related issues was overly broad. Cameron’s office said the state GOP “clarified” on appeal that Beshear’s office could satisfy the request by searching email accounts of individuals named and using specific search terms.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley contended “the rules of the game” were changed during the GOP’s appeal to the attorney general’s office.

“Our office was never given the opportunity to respond to the specific request they (the attorney general’s office) ruled on,” she said in a statement.

Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard countered that it’s Beshear’s office that is “playing politics with government transparency.”

Southard said the GOP records request was about accountability.

“Andy Beshear continues to escape scrutiny for how he and his team made decisions related to school closures during the pandemic,” he said.

The pandemic caused learning setbacks for many schoolchildren. Test scores released last fall showed fewer than half of Kentucky students tested were reading at grade level. Even lower across-the-board scores were posted in math, science and social studies.

The performance of Kentucky students, however, was part of a much larger trend of sharp declines in math and reading scores across the country as a result of the pandemic.

Beshear, meanwhile, is using his bully pulpit to press the GOP-dominated legislature to reopen the state’s two-year budget to increase funding for K-12 education. The governor is calling for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds. Beshear also has urged additional funding for textbooks and professional development and to develop regional centers to train educators on how best to help students deal with mental health issues.

Beshear said his proposals are intended to overcome teacher shortages, better prepare preschoolers for kindergarten and help students to catch up and thrive.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have generally followed their own course in setting education policies. The budget passed last year funded full-day kindergarten and poured money into teacher pensions and infrastructure. They increased the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools, but it was far short of the amounts Beshear proposed.

Now the GOP is trying to derail Beshear’s reelection prospects, in part by highlighting the statewide drop in test scores, while seeking to peek into internal communications over school closures.

“After presiding over historic learning loss for students, doesn’t Andy Beshear owe parents transparency about who was advising him and how he made decisions?” Southard said.

Comments / 4

Judy Moss
4d ago

I have no problem with the State Republicans asking for these records, but they also need to buck up and stand against McConnell!

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Evers to promise a tax cut, compromise to increase funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers promises to cut taxes and to compromise with Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature in order to increase funding for schools and local governments, according to excerpts from his State of the State speech released ahead of its delivery Tuesday. Evers is delivering his fifth State of the State speech and the first of his second term on Tuesday night during a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly. Evers, in excerpts of his speech released ahead of its delivery, vows to follow through on his promises to tap the state’s record-high projected budget surplus of nearly $7 billion to increase funding for K-12 schools, cut taxes for the middle class and get more money to Wisconsin’s counties, cities, towns and villages. “The bottom line for me has always been making sure our communities have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike,” Evers said in the excerpts. “But there are a lot of different ways we can find compromise to achieve that goal, and together we will.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury that investigated possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by then-President Donald Trump and his allies will remain under wraps for now. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he was considering whether to release the report after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged it be kept secret until they decide whether to file any charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release. He said he would further reflect on the parties’ arguments and would reach out with any questions before making a final decision. He also said he anticipated his eventual decision would be appealed. The report is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on possible criminal prosecution. If McBurney decides to disseminate the report, as the special grand jury urged, he must also determine whether any parts of it should be redacted.
GEORGIA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky has 2nd high-ground site to relocate flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — State officials have secured another eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims. The 50-acre site is just a few miles from downtown Hazard, and the first-phase plan includes 150 new homes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. The construction will be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up after the historic flooding in late July. The governor said rebuilding in areas away from flood risks would offer families better infrastructure and new homes that are more energy efficient. In December, Beshear announced the first site for higher ground homes, a 75-acre parcel of land in Knott County.
HAZARD, KY
The Associated Press

State: Juveniles attack staff at Kentucky detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, state officials said. One worker underwent “medical evaluation” for non-life-threatening injuries, while the youths did not sustain injuries, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said in a news release. The attack was quelled by juvenile justice personnel without outside police intervention. The facility in south-central Kentucky is among three high-security detention centers statewide that house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense. Bowling Green is about 123 miles (198 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Illinois appeals judge's restraining order on gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul filed the request with the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. It contends the restraining order issued last Friday by Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison was improper because of contrary state Supreme Court rulings and the lawsuit’s inability to prove the gun ban’s approval...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes

CINCINNATI (AP) — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Moore names Paul Wiedefeld Maryland transportation secretary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed Paul Wiedefeld, a former general manager and CEO of Metro, to be the state’s transportation secretary Tuesday. The appointment is a significant one for the new governor, who has made transportation a top priority of his administration in connecting people to jobs, boosting social equity and protecting the environment. “I look forward to working with the team to achieve your vision for Maryland, and I understand the critical role the Department of Transportation plays in supporting that vision,” Wiedefeld said. He added that he understands the importance of the department working in partnership and transparency with communities. Wiedefeld also has served previously as head of the Maryland Aviation Administration and the Maryland Transit Administration.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Effort to legalize recreational weed in Delaware begins anew

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday. The measure is one piece of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older and build a cannabis industry to compete neighboring states that have approved legalization. The proposal does not allow individuals to grow their own plants. Legislation to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana will be heard by a separate House committee on Wednesday. Democrats have tried for several years to legalize marijuana in Delaware but have failed to win enough support in the legislature, even though Democrats control both chambers. Democratic Gov. John Carney opposes the idea and vetoed a legalization bill last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings.  Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint session of the state Legislature that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He said the tax breaks would also stimulate the economy because “every dollar” that goes to working families with limited assets and income would be spent immediately. Green said every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan, while lower-income residents would get more. “This plan makes sure every income bracket does a little better and directly lowers the cost of living for every single resident by keeping more money in our pockets for each taxpayer, especially those who are wrestling with survival,” Green said.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy