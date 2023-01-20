Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, state officials said. One worker underwent “medical evaluation” for non-life-threatening injuries, while the youths did not sustain injuries, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said in a news release. The attack was quelled by juvenile justice personnel without outside police intervention. The facility in south-central Kentucky is among three high-security detention centers statewide that house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense. Bowling Green is about 123 miles (198 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.

