Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students
BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
Washington-on-the-Brazos receives $44 million from funding sources for renovations
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The birthplace of Texas is undergoing a $44 million renovation thanks to public, federal, and state funding. Assistant Site Manager Donna Barker gave her thoughts on the news, saying “We have tremendous investment from the legislature from our agency that is allowing us to come in and change from a nationally known museum and turn it into a world class facility.”
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted. While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.
Madisonville students are looking to make an impact in their community through a toiletry drive
MADISONVILLE, Texas — You often hear the phrase "it takes a village" when it comes to caring and looking after children. Yet, one local school district is applying that logic to the Madisonville community. Madisonville Elementary teachers and staff decided to create a toiletry drive to help the community...
Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them. Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Feb. 10
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Feb. 10, 2023. A disaster declaration was originally made for drought conditions on Aug. 18, 2022. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Jan. 13. KAGS...
Harris Drive near Carter Lake to be closed for sewer line installation through Wednesday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Harris Drive near Carter Lake will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 18 for sewer line installation, according to a traffic alert from the city of College Station. According to the announcement, detours to Bradley Road will be available for drivers passing through the area. KAGS...
The Lincoln Recreation Center is celebrating the MLK holiday with a week of community events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lincoln Recreation Center will hold their 39th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King this evening with many influential speakers and performers. The facility has been a staple in the community for many years, and staff wanted to highlight the leaders that have fought...
Brazos Valley leaders talk upcoming election security bills during 88th Texas legislative session
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Election Security bills are set to be discussed in Austin in the coming months after Senate Bill 1 passed in 2021. The controversial legislation placed restrictions on early voting times and heightened restrictions on several voting methods to increase election security in the Lone Star State. Governor Abbott signed the legislation in September of 2021, after multiple sessions that year.
Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves
NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined. In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one...
Bryan ISD school board approves purchase agreement for instructional materials
BRYAN, Texas — During a Bryan independent school district board workshop last week, the board of trustees unanimously approved a purchasing agreement to be used on kindergarten through fifth-grade instructional materials. "We prioritize the classroom first, we make sure that our teachers and our students have what they need...
Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2. In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information...
City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
Proposed Bill over drag performances sparks controversy over beliefs of political leaders
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A bill that’s set to be discussed during the 88th legislative session has critics speaking out against it. S.B. 476, along with several other bills, seeks to include drag performances under the umbrella of what are currently considered “sexually-oriented businesses.”. Under the Local...
College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground. As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of...
