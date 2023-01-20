ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students

BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Washington-on-the-Brazos receives $44 million from funding sources for renovations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The birthplace of Texas is undergoing a $44 million renovation thanks to public, federal, and state funding. Assistant Site Manager Donna Barker gave her thoughts on the news, saying “We have tremendous investment from the legislature from our agency that is allowing us to come in and change from a nationally known museum and turn it into a world class facility.”
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted. While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley leaders talk upcoming election security bills during 88th Texas legislative session

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Election Security bills are set to be discussed in Austin in the coming months after Senate Bill 1 passed in 2021. The controversial legislation placed restrictions on early voting times and heightened restrictions on several voting methods to increase election security in the Lone Star State. Governor Abbott signed the legislation in September of 2021, after multiple sessions that year.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

